Photo: First Look at Teri Hatcher as Morticia in THE ADDAMS FAMILY at 5-Star Theatricals

The cast also includes Edward Staudenmayer as Gomez Addams, Janelle Villas as Wednesday Addams, Leander Lewis as Pugsley Addams, and more.

Oct. 10, 2022  

Get a first look at Teri Hatcher ("Desperate Housewives," "Lois and Clark," National Tour of Cabaret) as "Morticia Addams" in the regional premiere of the hilarious musical comedy, The Addams Family!

The Addams Family features a book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, music & lyrics by Andrew Lippa, musical direction by Ryan O'Connell, choreography by Darby Epperson and directed by Kirsten Chandler.

The Addams Family opens on Friday, October 14, 2022 and runs through Sunday, October 23, 2022 at the Kavli Theatre at the Bank of America Performing Arts Center (formerly the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza), 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard in Thousand Oaks.

THE ADDAMS FAMILY embraces the wackiness in every family, features an original story and it's every father's nightmare: Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family - a man her parents have never met. And if that wasn't upsetting enough, Wednesday confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams must do something he's never done before - keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday's "normal" boyfriend and his parents.

Performances are Fridays at 8pm; Saturdays at 2pm and 8pm; Sunday, October 16 at 2pm and Sunday, October 23 at 1pm; with an added performance on Thursday, October 20 at 7:30pm.

Tickets are on sale now and may be purchased at the Bank of America Performing Arts Center Box Office located at 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard in Thousand Oaks, or through www.5startheatricals.com, or by phone at (800) 745-3000.

