VIDEO: Andrew Rannells, Katie Brayben, and More in Rehearsal For TAMMY FAYE

Performances will run Thursday 13 October - Saturday 3 December 2022.

Oct. 10, 2022  

The Almeida Theatre will present the world premiere of Tammy Faye, a new musical from Elton John, Jake Shears and James Graham, directed by Almeida Artistic Director Rupert Goold. The cast includes Katie Brayben, Andrew Rannells and Zubin Varla. Check out all new rehearsal clips in the video below!

Performances will run Thursday 13 October - Saturday 3 December 2022.

Tammy Faye is a new musical from legendary songwriter Elton John, Scissor Sisters' Jake Shears and award-winning writer James Graham (Ink, BBC's Sherwood) and features Olivier Award-winner Katie Brayben (Beautiful) as Tammy Faye, Tony Award-nominee Andrew Rannells(The Book of Mormon, Girls) as Jim, and Olivier Award-nominee Zubin Varla (Fun Home) as Jerry Falwell.

Recently, Elton John composed music for the musical adaptation of The Devil Wears Prada, which had its pre-Broadway run in Chicago.

This true story, directed by Almeida Artistic Director Rupert Goold (Spring Awakening), is a testament of faith, resilience and the temptations of success.

The full cast includes Kelly Agbowu, Amy Booth-Steel, Katie Brayben, Ashley Campbell, Peter Caulfield, Danny Collins, Richard Dempsey, Fred Haig, Georgia Louise, Andrew Rannells, Robyn Rose, Nicholas Rowe, Martin Sarreal, Steve John Shepherd, Gemma Sutton and Zubin Varla.

From a studio in South Carolina, Tammy Faye and Jim Bakker revolutionised religion. Preaching to millions 24 hours a day, Tammy just wants to put the fun back into faith. But a new wave of ministers wants you not to just feel God in your heart, but in your homes, in your schools and in the law too.

Click Here to Watch the Video!play




