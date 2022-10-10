Photos: First Look at 'Andrew Lloyd Webber Night' on THE MASKED SINGER

Click Here for More on ANDREW LLOYD WEBBER

Get ready for a night at the opera as THE MASKED SINGER celebrates the work of Andrew Lloyd Webber this Wednesday, October 12, on FOX!

Get a first look at Andrew Lloyd Webber as a guest judge while two new celebrity singers enter the competition and perform songs from Webber's legendary music catalog, including "The Phantom of the Opera" and "Jesus Christ Superstar." The episode also appears to feature a performance by Nicole Scherzinger.

The curtains will close on two contestants as their masked dreams come to an end. As previously reported, the theme on The Masked Singer episodes will be weaved throughout the performers' song selections, costumes, celebrity guests, set design...and may even provide clues as to WHO is under the mask!

Play along with host Nick Cannon and celebrity panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke. Two new characters enter the game and two will be unmasked in the all-new "Andrew Lloyd Webber Night" episode of THE MASKED SINGER airing Wednesday, Oct. 12 (8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

THE MASKED SINGER features celebrities facing off against one another with one major twist: each singer is shrouded from head-to-toe in an elaborate costume, complete with full face mask to conceal his or her identity.

Celebrities who have performed on the show include Jennifer Holliday, Donny Osmond, T-Pain, LeAnn Rimes, Nick Lachey, Gladys Knight, Seal, Patti LaBelle, Drew Carey, Lil Wayne, Mickey Rourke, Rob Gronkowski, Lonzo Ball, Wayne Brady, Wendy Williams, Tori Spelling, Dionne Warwick, Kermit The Frog, Caitlyn Jenner, Wiz Khalifa, Jewel and many, many more!

With each performance, the host, panelists, audience, viewers and even the other contestants are left guessing who is singing behind the mask. The Season Eight contestants boast a combined 32 Grammy Nominations, 16 Emmy Wins, 8 Gold Albums, 4 Golden Globe Nominations, 42 Books, 10 Teen Choice Awards, and 5 Stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.



Andrew Lloyd Webber

Photos: Michael Becker / FOX