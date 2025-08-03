WIGS: THE PLAY! Takes Center Stage at the PIT

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Wigs: The Play! is flipping theater on its head, or rather, onto it. Bursting onto the Off-Broadway scene at The PIT this August & September, Wigs! is a 60-minute, high-energy improv show where wigs drive the story, promising an entirely new theatrical universe with each performance.

Created and helmed by Ava Monroe with Andrew Pugliese, Wigs! marries the spontaneity of improv with the structure of narrative theater. When audience members buy a ticket, they're invited to vote on a genre for the night's show - anything from romantic comedy to Western to whodunit mystery, and more - and to suggest a time, place, or conflict.

Each show begins with the Donning of the Wigs Ceremony, a playful ritual hosted by our Queen of the Night: a fabulous emcee who assigns wigs chosen by the audience to each cast member. Our Queen then reveals the genre for the evening and announces one lucky audience member's suggested setting, launching the cast into a fully improvised narrative built from scratch in real time. Whether audiences find themselves in a gritty detective noir or a sun-drenched Summer camp rom-com, this isn't your typical improv show. Wigs! is on-your-feet narrative storytelling: character-driven, fully embodied, and guided by quick, brilliant actors who craft an entirely new story every single night.

Wigs: The Play! is the show where theater meets fever dreams. Come for the wigs, stay for the improv, and leave with a new favorite character.

Tickets Available NOW: https://thepit-nyc.com/events/wigs/