WICKED to Present 20th Anniversary Events Including a GOOD MORNING AMERICA Performance, a Block Party & More

Enjoy special fan performances and more!

By: Oct. 18, 2023

Wicked

The Broadway blockbuster, Wicked, will celebrate its 20th Anniversary with a weekend of festivities and appearances October 27 – 31st.  

 

GOOD MORNING AMERICA – Friday, October 27

 

WICKED will kick off its anniversary weekend with a musical performance on ABC’s national morning talk show, “Good Morning America” on Friday, October 27th during the 8:30am half hour. Fans are welcome to cheer on the performance in person on Military Island (44th street @ 7th Avenue, just outside the GMA studio) in the heart of Times Square.

 

WICKED DAY BLOCK PARTY – Sunday, October 29

 

On Sunday, October 29 from 9:30am-12pm, Wicked fans can paint the town green with the return of the Wicked Day block party. Located in the breezeway just outside the Gershwin Theatre, the Wicked Day Block Party is free and open to the public and will feature exclusive photo ops, music from DJ Mike Borowski, and activations with many of our 20th Anniversary partners, including Hershey’s, Shake Shack, Catch ‘N Cream, TodayTix, the New York City Parks Department, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, Audience Rewards, Scenery Bags, and more…

 

PINK AND GREEN PERFORMANCES – Sunday, October 29

 

Calling all Elphabas and Glindas! On Sunday, October 29, the matinee and evening shows will be special fan event “Pink” and “Green” performances, respectively.

 

Tickets to the Pink Performance at 2pm will include a “Pink Performance” gift bag, including exclusive pink merch, a commemorative button, a card signed by McKenzie Kurtz, and more. There will also be photo ops with Glinda alumnae, a collectible “Pink Performance” Wicked Day Playbill, and other surprises.

 

Tickets to the Green Performance at 8pm will include a “Green Performance” gift bag, including exclusive green merch, a commemorative button, a card signed by Alyssa Fox, and more. There will also be photo ops with Elphaba alumnae, a collectible “Green Performance” Wicked Day Playbill, and more.

 

NYC BECOMES THE EMERALD CITY – EMPIRE STATE BUILDING GOES GREEN – Monday, October 30

 

New York City will officially become the Emerald City when the iconic landmark Empire State Building lights in green to commemorate the musical blockbuster’s 20 years on Broadway. Be sure to look to the western sky on the night of October 30th!

 

ANNIVERSARY PERFORMANCE – Monday, October 30

 

Fans of Wicked will celebrate the show’s two decades on Broadway with a special Monday evening 6:30pm anniversary performance for Wicked alums and fans.

 

NEW YORK PUBLIC LIBRARY – Tuesday, October 31

 

On Tuesday, October 31, the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts will host a special free panel discussion about the creation of the global blockbuster with Wicked Composer/Lyricist Stephen Schwartz, Book Writer Winnie Holtzman, and producer David Stone.  

 

ABOUT Wicked

 

Currently the 4th longest-running show in Broadway history, Wicked is celebrating its 20th Anniversary on Broadway this fall.

 

Winner of over 100 international awards including the Grammy Award and three Tony Awards, Wicked has been performed in over 100 cities in 16 countries around the world (U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Japan, Germany, Holland, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, The Philippines, Mexico, Brazil, Switzerland and China) and has thus far been translated into six languages: Japanese, German, Dutch, Spanish, Korean and Portuguese.WICKED has been seen by nearly 65 million people worldwide and has amassed over $5 billion in global sales. 

 

In addition to the Broadway production, Wicked in North America has enjoyed unprecedented record-breaking sit-down engagements in Chicago, where it ran for nearly four years; Los Angeles, where it ran for two years; and San Francisco, where it ran for nearly two years, as well as two North American Tours.

 

The Broadway sensation Wicked looks at what happened in the Land of Oz…but from a different angle.  Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships…until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “wicked.”

 

With a thrilling score that includes the hits “Defying Gravity,” “Popular” and “For Good,” Wicked has been hailed by The New York Times as “the defining musical of the decade,” and by Time Magazine as “a magical Broadway musical with brains, heart, and courage.”  NBC Nightly News calls the hit musical “the most successful Broadway show ever.” 

 

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, Wicked has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Winnie Holzman.  The production is directed by Tony Award winner Joe Mantello with musical staging by Tony Award winner Wayne Cilento. WICKED is produced by Marc Platt, Universal Stage Productions, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt and David Stone.




2023 Regional Awards


Recommended For You