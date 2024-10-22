WICKED to Hold Open Call for Singers for Broadway & Tour Companies

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Wicked will be holding an open call for singers in New York City for the Broadway and National Touring companies of the musical. They are seeking singers who move well for principal and ensemble roles.

The open call will be held on Friday, November 8, 2024. Sign-up will begin at 9:30. You must arrive by 12:30pm to be considered. The audition will take place at St. Paul the Apostle Church Parish Center, 405 West 59th Street, NYC.

The listing shares:

Prepare to sing a capella 16 bars of a contemporary musical theatre song showing range. Sopranos may sing 16 bars of a traditional legit musical theatre song showing range. Please also bring sheet music in case you are asked to sing with piano accompaniment. Please bring a photo/resume stapled together. There will be no immediate callbacks following this open call.

See the full listing below!

About Wicked

Currently the 4th longest-running show in Broadway history, WICKED celebrated its 20th Anniversary on Broadway last October.

Winner of over 100 international awards including the Grammy Award and three Tony Awards, WICKED has been performed in over 100 cities in 16 countries around the world (U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Japan, Germany, Holland, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, The Philippines, Mexico, Brazil, Switzerland and China) and has thus far been translated into six languages: Japanese, German, Dutch, Spanish, Korean and Portuguese. WICKED has been seen by over 65 million people worldwide and has amassed over $5.5 billion in global sales.

In addition to the Broadway production, WICKED in North America has enjoyed unprecedented record-breaking sit-down engagements in Chicago, where it ran for nearly four years; Los Angeles, where it ran for two years; and San Francisco, where it ran for nearly two years, as well as two North American Tours.

The Broadway sensation WICKED looks at what happened in the Land of Oz…but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships…until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “wicked.”