WICKED Will Release Special Two-Disc 15th Anniversary Edition Cast Album

To celebrate the 15th Anniversary of the global blockbuster musical Wicked, Verve/UMe will release Wicked: The 15th Anniversary Special Edition, a special 2 CD set of the Grammy Award-winning Original Cast Recording that also includes four bonus tracks recorded live during the NBC Special, "A Very Wicked Halloween," which aired nationally on October 29, 2018.

WICKED: The 15th Anniversary Special Edition will be released on February 8th, 2019, and will feature the 19-track Original Broadway Cast Recording plus 4 bonus tracks: "The Wizard and I" by Ariana Grande, "What Is This Feeling?" sung by Pentatonix, "As Long As You're Mine" performed by Adam Lambert and Ledisi, and "For Good" by Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel, joined by a chorus of actresses who have also portrayed Elphaba and Glinda. The special edition is available to pre-save: https://lnk.to/Wicked15 and will be available at the Gershwin Theatre beginning February 8th.

The Grammy Award-winning Original Cast Recording (Decca Broadway) of the smash-hit Broadway musical Wicked is certified triple "Platinum" by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) for sales of nearly 4 million copies and spent more than 257 weeks at the #1 spot on Billboard's Broadway Chart.

The Broadway sensation Wicked looks at what happened in the Land of Oz...but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships...until the world decides to call one "good," and the other one "wicked."

With a thrilling score that includes the hits "Defying Gravity," "Popular" and "For Good," Wicked has been hailed by The New York Times as "the defining musical of the decade," and by Time Magazine as "a magical Broadway musical with brains, heart, and courage."

Having recently celebrated its 15th anniversary on Broadway, Wicked is the winner of over 100 international awards including the Grammy Award and three Tony Awards. Wicked has been performed in over 100 cities in 16 countries around the world (U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Japan, Germany, Holland, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, The Philippines, Mexico, Brazil, Switzerland, and China) and has thus far been translated into six languages: Japanese, German, Dutch, Spanish, Korean, and Portuguese. Wicked has amassed over $4.7 billion in global sales and has been seen by nearly 60 million people worldwide.

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, Wicked has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Winnie Holzman. The production is directed by Tony Award winner Joe Mantello with musical staging by Tony Award winner Wayne Cilento. Wicked is produced by Marc Platt, Universal Stage Productions, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt and David Stone.

For more information about Wicked, please visit www.WickedTheMusical.com.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You