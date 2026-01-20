Carolee Carmello, Kecia Lewis and Kate Baldwin To Perform At The New York City Gay Men's Chorus Annual Gala

New York City Gay Men's Chorus has announced the first slate of performers and honorees for HARMONY, its annual gala benefit, scheduled for Monday, March 23, 2026, at the Edison Ballroom.

The newly announced performers include Carolee Carmello, Kate Baldwin, Kecia Lewis, Max von Essen, Lesli Margherita, Blaine Krauss, and Maria Bilbao. Additional Broadway guests will be announced at a later date. Performances during the evening will also feature the New York City Gay Men’s Chorus.

The gala will begin at 6:00 p.m. and will include an open bar, a three-course dinner, live entertainment, and both silent and live auctions. The program will be directed by Chad Austin, with music direction by Dave Klodowski and Michael Tate.

This year’s honorees include composer John Kander, whose collaborations with lyricist Fred Ebb include Cabaret, Chicago, Kiss of the Spider Woman, Woman of the Year, and The Scottsboro Boys; advertising executive Aaron Walton, CEO and co-founder of Walton Isaacson; and actor and singer Tituss Burgess, known for Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and recent Broadway appearances.

Founded in 1980, the New York City Gay Men’s Chorus performs a wide-ranging repertoire spanning classical music, Broadway, pop, gospel, and global traditions. Through its performances and community outreach, the Chorus seeks to foster empathy, challenge stereotypes, and advocate for equality and inclusion.

Harmony serves as a major fundraising event in support of the Chorus’s artistic, educational, and life-affirming programs. Tickets for the gala are now on sale.