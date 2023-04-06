Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Advertisement
WICKED Will Become The 4th Longest Running Show In Broadway History On April 11

WICKED Will Become The 4th Longest Running Show In Broadway History On April 11

WICKED will play its 7,486th performance on Tuesday, April 11th at 7:00pm.

Apr. 06, 2023  

WICKED will play its 7,486th performance on Tuesday, April 11th at 7:00pm, surpassing Cats to become the 4th longest running production in Broadway history. The musical will also celebrate its 20th Anniversary this October.

Winner of over 100 international awards including the Grammy Award and three Tony Awards, Wicked has been performed in over 100 cities in 16 countries around the world (U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Japan, Germany, Holland, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, The Philippines, Mexico, Brazil, Switzerland and China) and has thus far been translated into six languages: Japanese, German, Dutch, Spanish, Korean and Portuguese. Wicked has been seen by nearly 65 million people worldwide and has amassed over $5 billion in global sales.

In addition to the Broadway production, Wicked in North America has enjoyed unprecedented record-breaking sit-down engagements in Chicago, where it ran for nearly four years; Los Angeles, where it ran for two years; and San Francisco, where it ran for nearly two years, as well as two North American Tours.

WICKED is currently in its 17th year in London's West End and the UK Tour will re-launch in Edinburgh this December. Additionally, Wicked will return to Australia this summer (beginning performances in Sydney on August 25) and to Japan (beginning performances in Tokyo in October).

The Broadway sensation Wicked looks at what happened in the Land of Oz...but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships...until the world decides to call one "good," and the other one "wicked."

With a thrilling score that includes the hits "Defying Gravity," "Popular" and "For Good," Wicked has been hailed by The New York Times as "the defining musical of the decade," and by Time Magazine as "a magical Broadway musical with brains, heart, and courage." NBC Nightly News calls the hit musical "the most successful Broadway show ever."

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, Wicked has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Winnie Holzman. The production is directed by Tony Award winner Joe Mantello with musical staging by Tony Award winner Wayne Cilento. Wicked is produced by Marc Platt, Universal Stage Productions, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt and David Stone.

WICKED currently features Alyssa Fox as Elphaba, McKenzie Kurtz as Glinda, Michele Pawk as Madame Morrible, John Dossett as The Wizard, James D. Gish as Fiyero, Kimber Elayne Sprawl as Nessarose, Michael Wartella as Boq, and William Youmans as Dr. Dillamond.




Related Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
Photos: Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo Behind the Scenes For the WICKED Film Photo
Photos: Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo Behind the Scenes For the WICKED Film
Ariana Grande took to Instagram to share some photos of herself and Cynthia Erivo behind the scenes of the upcoming Wicked film.
Photos: First Look at Alyssa Fox, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, John Dossett & More in WICKED Photo
Photos: First Look at Alyssa Fox, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, John Dossett & More in WICKED on Broadway
Check out photos of the newest cast of Wicked on Broadway, including Alyssa Fox as Elphaba, John Dossett as The Wizard, Kimber Elayne Sprawl as Nessarose, and William Youmans as Doctor Dillamond. Their first performance at the Gershwin Theater will be Tuesday March 7.
Cynthia Erivo Reveals Whats Different About the WICKED Film Photo
Cynthia Erivo Reveals What's Different About the WICKED Film
Cynthia Erivo, who is starring as Elphaba in the upcoming film adaptation of the hit musical Wicked, recently talked about what fans can expect from the movie, how it differs from the stage production, and more.

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Wicked Lapel Pin

Wicked Lapel Pin

Wicked One Short Day Mug

Wicked One Short Day Mug

Wicked Unisex Smoke Two-Witch Pullover

Wicked Unisex Smoke Two-Witch Pullover

Wicked Witch Hat Keychain

Wicked Witch Hat Keychain




More Hot Stories For You


THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Shifts Release Date to Christmas DayTHE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Shifts Release Date to Christmas Day
April 6, 2023

As BroadwayWorld previously announced, a movie musical film adaptation of Alice Walker's The Color Purple will premiere later this year. The film, previously set to come to cinemas on December 20, has now shifted its opening day to Christmas Day, December 25.
Wake Up With BWW 4/6: Lortel Award Nominations, Plus a Message From Christian Borle!Wake Up With BWW 4/6: Lortel Award Nominations, Plus a Message From Christian Borle!
April 6, 2023

Top stories: Check out the full list of nominations for the Lucille Lortel Awards, plus Wicked tour casting, Alex Edelman's Just For Us on Broadway, and a message from Christian Borle in honor of BroadwayWorld's 20th anniversary!
WOLF PLAY, TITANIQUE, HARMONY & More Nominated for 38th Annual Lucille Lortel Awards - See the Full List!WOLF PLAY, TITANIQUE, HARMONY & More Nominated for 38th Annual Lucille Lortel Awards - See the Full List!
April 5, 2023

Nominations for the 38th Annual Lucille Lortel Awards for Outstanding Achievement Off-Broadway have been announced! See the full list!
TO CATCH A THIEF to be Adapted Into a New MusicalTO CATCH A THIEF to be Adapted Into a New Musical
April 5, 2023

Perry Street Theatricals has announced plans for a new musical, To Catch a Thief, which hopes to arrive on the London or New York stage sometime in the 2026-27 season.
Cynthia Erivo to Host Talkback at FAT HAM This WeekCynthia Erivo to Host Talkback at FAT HAM This Week
April 5, 2023

Producer Cynthia Erivo will be hosting a talkback after Fat Ham's 7pm performance this Sunday, April 9th. See how to purchase tickets to Fat Ham!
share