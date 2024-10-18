WICKED PART TWO Preview Shows New Homage to Broadway Costume

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



While Wicked Part Two is over a year away, today's costume featurette gave a small glimpse at the film.

Leading up to the November 22 premiere of the first part of the film, a new featurette on Paul Tazewell's costumes gave a new look at his designs for the film.

The video also shows a first look at Ariana Grande wearing a Glinda costume not yet seen in any of the promotional materials for the first film, presumably since it will be worn in the second installation.

The costume seemingly pays homage to Susan Hilferty's Glinda gown in the Broadway production of Wicked. The blue and purple dress worn by Grande resembles the blue dress worn by Glinda in the beginning and end of the Broadway production.

About WICKED

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda. Joining them is Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard.

Marissa Bode will portray Nessarose, Elphaba's younger sister. The cast of characters also includes Pfannee and ShenShen, two conniving compatriots of Glinda played by Emmy nominee Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) and Bronwyn James (Harlots), and a new character created for the film, Miss Coddle, played by Tony nominee Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman). Aaron Teoh joins as Avaric with Michael Carmichael as Nikidik. Emmy-Winner Peter Dinklage is set to play Dr. Dillamond in the film.

Part One of the film will be released on November 22, 2024, with the second part hitting theaters on November 21, 2025. Pre-save the official soundtrack here. Also, be sure to check out BroadwayWorld's comprehensive guide to the Wicked movie!