Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
WICKED
Click Here for More on WICKED
WICKED National Tour Holds Virtual Open Call for Fiyero Understudy

WICKED National Tour Holds Virtual Open Call for Fiyero Understudy

Rehearsals will begin June 20, 2023.

Apr. 24, 2023  

Have the skills to dance through life? The Telsey Office has just announced that it will hold a virtual open call for a Fiyero Understudy for the national tour of Wicked. Submissions are due Monday, May 1, 2023.

Check out more details below!

WICKED National Tour Holds Virtual Open Call for Fiyero Understudy

Winner of over 100 international awards including the Grammy Award and three Tony Awards, Wicked has been performed in over 100 cities in 16 countries around the world (U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Japan, Germany, Holland, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, The Philippines, Mexico, Brazil, Switzerland and China) and has thus far been translated into six languages: Japanese, German, Dutch, Spanish, Korean and Portuguese. Wicked has been seen by nearly 65 million people worldwide and has amassed over $5 billion in global sales.

In addition to the Broadway production, Wicked in North America has enjoyed unprecedented record-breaking sit-down engagements in Chicago, where it ran for nearly four years; Los Angeles, where it ran for two years; and San Francisco, where it ran for nearly two years, as well as two North American Tours.





Related Stories
Video: WICKED Becomes Broadways 4th Longest Running Show Photo
Video: WICKED Becomes Broadway's 4th Longest Running Show
Watch the curtain call speech at Wicked as it becomes the 4th longest running show in Broadway history!
WICKED Will Become The 4th Longest Running Show In Broadway History On April 11 Photo
WICKED Will Become The 4th Longest Running Show In Broadway History On April 11
WICKED will play its 7,486th performance on Tuesday, April 11th at 7:00pm, surpassing Cats to become the 4th longest running production in Broadway history. The musical will also celebrate its 20th Anniversary this October.
Go Live Theatre Projects Announces A Relaxed Performance of WICKED Photo
Go Live Theatre Projects Announces A Relaxed Performance of WICKED
As part of World Autism Acceptance Week, Go Live Theatre Projects (formerly Mousetrap Theatre Projects) has announced a Relaxed Performance of the well-loved musical, Wicked, at the Apollo Victoria Theatre.
Photos: First Look at Alyssa Fox, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, John Dossett & More in WICKED Photo
Photos: First Look at Alyssa Fox, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, John Dossett & More in WICKED on Broadway
Check out photos of the newest cast of Wicked on Broadway, including Alyssa Fox as Elphaba, John Dossett as The Wizard, Kimber Elayne Sprawl as Nessarose, and William Youmans as Doctor Dillamond. Their first performance at the Gershwin Theater will be Tuesday March 7.

More Hot Stories For You


Stage And Screen Actor Ron Faber Dies At Age 90Stage And Screen Actor Ron Faber Dies At Age 90
April 24, 2023

Veteran award-winning actor Ron Faber, whose Broadway appearances included “First Monday in October” with Henry Fonda and “Medea” with Irene Papas, died March 26 after a two-month battle with lung cancer. He was 90.
WICKED National Tour Holds Virtual Open Call for Fiyero UnderstudyWICKED National Tour Holds Virtual Open Call for Fiyero Understudy
April 24, 2023

Have the skills to dance through life? The Telsey Office has just announced that it will hold a virtual open call for a Fiyero Understudy for the national tour of Wicked. Submissions are due Monday, May 1, 2023. 
Agent and DGRW Founding Partner Jim Wilhelm Passes Away at 68Agent and DGRW Founding Partner Jim Wilhelm Passes Away at 68
April 24, 2023

Theatrical agent JIM WILHELM passed away early Monday morning, April 24th, 2023 in New York City at the age of 68 after a short, quiet fight with cancer.
Sierra Boggess & Stefano Da Fre Tie the KnotSierra Boggess & Stefano Da Fre Tie the Knot
April 24, 2023

Broadway's Sierra Boggess and filmmaker Stefano Da Fre are now married! 
Broadway Couple Matt Doyle and Max Clayton Are EngagedBroadway Couple Matt Doyle and Max Clayton Are Engaged
April 24, 2023

Broadway couple Matt Doyle and Max Clayton are now engaged!
share