WICKED Movie Tour Will See Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo & More Bring Oz to Life

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, and the cast of the Wicked movie are bringing Oz to a city near you!

The cast will be launching the Journey Through Oz Tour this year, stopping in New York, London, Los Angeles, Sydney, and Mexico City. The press tour will transform each stop into a "different magical location from the film."

In an announcement video with Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, they announce that cast members will be joining them at each location, including The Wizard of Oz himself, Jeff Goldblum.

Further details on dates, timing, locations, and how to potentially attend are currently under wraps.

Tickets to see the film are now on sale. Find out how you can be the first to see the film here. The soundtrack is also available to pre-order here. Watch a preview of several of the musical numbers from the film here.

Joining Erivo and Grande in the film are Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard.

Marissa Bode will portray Nessarose, Elphaba's younger sister. The cast of characters also includes Pfannee and ShenShen, two conniving compatriots of Glinda played by Emmy nominee Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) and Bronwyn James (Harlots), and a new character created for the film, Miss Coddle, played by Tony nominee Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman). Aaron Teoh joins as Avaric with Michael Carmichael as Nikidik. Emmy-Winner Peter Dinklage is set to play Dr. Dillamond in the film.

Part One of the film will be released on November 22, 2024, with the second part hitting theaters on November 26, 2025. Pre-save the official soundtrack here. Also, be sure to check out BroadwayWorld's comprehensive guide to the Wicked movie!