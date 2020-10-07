WATCH: The Premiere of Next on Stage - Season 2 with the Announcement of Our High School Top 30

Who will move on in our competition? Tune in at 8pm ET to find out!

Next on Stage returns TONIGHT! Tune in tonight at 8pm ET for the announcement of our high school top 30 in season 2 of our online musical theatre singing competition sponsored by Broadway Records.

Watch live on BroadwayWorld at 8pm ET.

Check out highlights from season 1 below!

BroadwayWorld announced the launch of BROADWAY'S NEXT ON STAGE SEASON 2 - an online musical theatre singing competition for student performers sponsored by Broadway Records! We're back by popular demand after an incredible first season which included 2000 contestants, 400k votes, a panel of incredible Broadway star judges, and $2000 going to the winner's charities!

Inspired by your favorite network TV singing contests, the site is inviting high school and college aged students to submit videos of themselves performing a song from the musical theatre canon to enter the competition.

Judges for season 2 include Lesli Margherita, Courtney Reed, Kate Rockwell, Brittney Johnson, Arielle Jacobs, and Kyle Taylor Parker! The competition is hosted by BroadwayWorld's own Richard Ridge!

The schedule for season 2 is as follows:

Top 30 - October 7th (High School) and 8th (College)

Top 15 - October 15th (High School) and 16th (College)

Top 10 - October 22nd (High School) and 23rd (College)

Top 5 - October 29th (High School) and 30th (College)

Top 3 - November 5th (High School) and 6th (College)

Season Finale - Nov 13th

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You