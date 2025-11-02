WATCH: Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter Present Jamie Lloyd-Inspired Halloween Costumes

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter, stars of Jamie Lloyd's Waiting for Godot on Broadway, dressed up in true Lloyd fashion for Halloween, revealing the look at curtain call on the 31st.

As the show wrote in its Instagram caption, "This Halloween, the Jamie Lloyd Co Production of Waiting for Godot went as a Jamie Lloyd Co production of Waiting for Godot."

The costumes, most closely resembling Tom Francis' final bow look from Sunset Blvd., are a reference to how more than one Jamie Lloyd Co. production ends with at least one person wearing only black shorts, covered in blood or some other kind of substance.

Photo credit: Andy Henderson