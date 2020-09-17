WATCH: Karen Olivo Sings 'It Won't Be Long Now' from IN THE HEIGHTS - Concert Now Available On Demand!

Karen Olivo's concert with Seth Rudetsky is now available On Demand on BroadwayWorld Events until September 25!

Watch her sing 'It Won't Be Long Now' from In the Heights during the concert below! Karen Olivo is a television, film, and stage actor who is currently playing "Satine"in Moulin Rouge, The Musical. Olivo is alsorecognized for her Tony Award winning performanceas "Anita"in the acclaimed 2009 Broadway revival of West Side Story,a rolefor which she also earned Drama Desk, Drama League, Outer Critics Circle,and Astaire Award nominations. Some of her Broadway theater creditsincludeoriginating the role of "Vanessa" in the Tony Award-winning musical, In the Heights(2008 Astaire Award), starring as "Faith"in the Broadway production ofBrooklyn The Musical,andin Jonathan Larson's Pulitzer-and Tony Award-winning musical,Rent.Additional theatre credits includeMurder Balladat the Manhattan Theater Club,By the Way, Meet Vera Stark by Lynn Nottage at 2nd Stage,andThe Miracle Brothersdirected by Tina Landau at the Vineyard Theatre.Olivo is also recognized for her many television appearances including a series regular, recurring & guest-starring roles on" Harry's Law", "The Good Wife,""Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior," "Chase," "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," "Conviction," and "Law & Order."Olivois also an educator teaching at Northwestern University, NYU-Tisch, University of Wisconsin-Madison, University of Wisconsin-LaCrosse as well as working as a visual artist and writer.She serves on the Advisory Committee for Forward Theater and she also coaches students in her private Madison studio. In 2018 Karen released her first solo album, LEAVE.

Seth Rudetsky's internationally acclaimed Broadway concert series that first began in Provincetown at The Art House in 2011 will debut as a weekly virtual series entitled The Seth Concert Series. Presented by Mark Cortale the series premiered ten years ago and is currently housed in more than a dozen major venues worldwide. In its new format, the series will continue to offer viewers a seamless mix of behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Rudetsky's insightful, funny and revealing questions - and the music from the artists' stellar careers.

