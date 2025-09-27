 tracker
WATCH: Alicia Keys Performs on Broadway with Jessica Vosk in HELL'S KITCHEN Encore

Keys will appear at a second Encore Session after Hell's Kitchen on September 27.

By: Sep. 27, 2025
WATCH: Alicia Keys Performs on Broadway with Jessica Vosk in HELL'S KITCHEN Encore Image
In the first of two Encore Sessions, Alicia Keys sang on Broadway for the first time after Friday night's performance of Hell's Kitchen at the Shubert Theatre.

In addition to the previously announced post-show concert, Keys joined the cast for the show's finale, performing in the musical inspired by her own life and featuring her music for the first time.

A second concert will take place on Saturday, September 27, after Hell's Kitchen.

For the concert, Keys sang some of her music that did not make the final cut for Hell's Kitchen. One such song is "Superwoman," which she performed with Jessica Vosk (Jersey). Keys shared that the song would have been where "17" currently is in the show.

Watch Keys and Vosk's performance:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alicia Keys HQ (@aliciakeysworld)



