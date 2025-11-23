BROADWAY AT THE BARN with Betsy Wolfe Coming to Holmdel Theatre Company

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Betsy Wolfe is presenting evening of stunning vocals and festive favorites with Broadway at the Barn at Holmdel Theatre Company for two performances.

Hot on the heels of her critically acclaimed run starring as Joy, the title role in the new musical Joy, Wolfe returns to Holmdel Theatre Company. The performances are on Saturday, December 6 at 7 p.m., and Sunday, December 7 at 3 p.m.

She previously wrapped her acclaimed tenure with the hit musical & Juliet as Anne Hathaway where her performance was nominated for the 2023 Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical.

"As an NYC transplant who was California-born and raised, I am deeply sentimental and nostalgic during the holidays," said Wolfe. "So many key childhood memories are from Christmas gatherings with my family in California. Some years, I’ve made it back home, and some years, I’ve had to create new traditions. Never in a million years did I think that singing holiday tunes in a barn in the middle of New Jersey would become one of my new traditions! And yet, here we are seven years later! The barn is, in a way, another home. Coming Home for the Holidays has joyously marked the years for me."

Wolfe is also known for her star turns as Jenna in Waitress and Cathy in The Last 5 Years. Holmdel is thrilled to once again present this Broadway icon for this fun and festive event.