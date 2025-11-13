Music From WAITING FOR GODOT To Begin Streaming Tomorrow

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The album Music From WAITING FOR GODOT, composed and produced by two-time Drama Desk Award winners Ben and Max Ringham, will be released tomorrow at 12:01 AM ET on all DSPs.

The 13-track recording includes instrumental music from and inspired by Tony and Olivier Award winner Jamie Lloyd’s current Broadway production of Samuel Beckett’s play, now running a strictly limited engagement at the Hudson Theatre through January 4, 2026. The lead single, “Will Night Never Come,” is currently streaming.

The album accompanies Lloyd’s staging of WAITING FOR GODOT, which stars Keanu Reeves as Estragon and Alex Winter as Vladimir. They are joined by Brandon J. Dirden as Pozzo and Michael Patrick Thornton as Lucky. The role of A Boy is shared by Zaynn Arora and Eric Williams, with Jesse Aaronson and Franklin Bongjio serving as understudies.

Ben and Max Ringham note that each track title reflects a moment from rehearsals, where the musical ideas were first developed. The album is released by Wellfield Records.

The creative team includes Soutra Gilmour (set and costume design), Jon Clark (lighting design), Cheryl Thomas (hair and makeup design), Jim Carnahan CSA and Liz Fraser CSA (casting), and Johnny Milani (production stage manager). Associate designers include Conner Wilson (associate director); Grace Laubacher, Lily Tomasic, and Wilson Chin (scenic); Ricky Lurie and Jess Gersz (costumes); Jessica Creager (lighting); Christopher Cronin (sound); and Veronica Lee (stage manager). The production is led by The Jamie Lloyd Company, ATG Productions, Bad Robot Live, and Gavin Kalin Productions, with 101 Productions, Ltd. / Chris Morey as general manager.

Widely regarded as one of the most influential plays of the 20th century, Beckett’s WAITING FOR GODOT premiered in 1953 and has since become a global theatrical touchstone. It has inspired artists across performance, visual art, fashion, and media.

Ben and Max Ringham are multi-award-winning composers, sound designers, and writers whose work spans more than 200 productions. Their credits include Inter Alia, A Complicated Woman, Elektra, The Tempest, Much Ado About Nothing, Prima Facie, A Doll’s House, Cyrano, and Blindness. Their original works include Anna (with Ella Hickson) and Exemplar (with Dan Rebellato). Honors include five Olivier Awards, two Tony nominations, two Drama Desk Awards, a Critics Circle nomination, a BBC Radio Drama Award, two Off-West End Awards, and the H100 Award for Innovation in Theatre.

Photo Credit: Andy Henderson