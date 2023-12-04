Voting Now Open to Pick the Next On Stage Top 10!

This season's prizes include a trip to New York City for all finalists.

By: Dec. 04, 2023

Voting is now open to select the Top 10 for BroadwayWorld's Next On Stage, Broadway's biggest national competition for high school and college students. Next on Stage is back bigger and better for its fourth season! This season's top contenders might find themselves closer to Broadway than ever... literally!

The second round of voting is now open and ends at 11:59 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6. The Top 10 results show will air on Friday, December 8.

Judges for the fourth season include J. Elaine Marcos (A Chorus Line), Lesli Margherita (Matilda), Kyle Taylor Parker (Kinky Boots), Courtney Reed (Moulin Rouge!), Kate Rockwell (Mean Girls), and Michael James Scott (Aladdin).

Vote below for the:
High School Nominees | College Nominees

The Grand Prize:

- AMDA Emerging Artists Scholarship with BFA and Conservatory options for High School graduates and College-level students

- $1000 donation to the charity of their choice

- Vocal lesson with top NYC coach Matt Farnsworth

- Work session with The Telsey Office's Rachel Hoffman

- BroadwayWorld Merch Prize Pack

- and more!

All finalists will:

-Perform at NYC's Tony-honored 54 Below for the live season finale in front of the judges. Flights (or other transportation to NYC based on location of origin) and hotel accomodations included.

-Two tickets to a Broadway show during their stay in NYC

-Two tickets to a show at 54 Below

Our Sponsors

For 60 years, AMDA College of the Performing Arts has been recognized throughout the industry for its rich history and tradition of launching some of the most successful careers in theatre, film, television, and new media. With campuses in Los Angeles and New York City, AMDA provides unparalleled education and training for the aspiring actor, dancer, singer, versatile artist, and beyond.

Voting Now Open to Pick the Next On Stage Top 10! 54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit supper club with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists. It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, as well as new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. 54 Below is one of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year.



Meet BroadwayWorld Next On Stages Season 4 College And High School Top 15 Photo
Meet BroadwayWorld Next On Stage's Season 4 College And High School Top 15

On December 1st, host Ben Cameron and the esteemed panel of judges on BroadwayWorld's Next On Stage revealed the High School and College Top 15. Next on Stage is Broadway's biggest national competition for high school and college students. Meet the top 15 contestants!

Next On Stage Top 15 Live Shows Will Air Friday, December 1st Photo
Next On Stage Top 15 Live Shows Will Air Friday, December 1st

BroadwayWorld's Next On Stage, Broadway's biggest national competition for high school and college students, will air its first live shows on December 1st.

Today is the Final Day to Vote For BroadwayWorlds Next On Stage Photo
Today is the Final Day to Vote For BroadwayWorld's Next On Stage

November 27 is the final day to vote for BroadwayWorld's Next On Stage, Broadway's biggest national competition for high school and college students. Find out more about the competition and how to vote here!

Follow Along with Next On Stage: Season 4 with BroadwayWorlds Stage Mag Photo
Follow Along with Next On Stage: Season 4 with BroadwayWorld's Stage Mag

Now, after a two-year hiatus, we've invited high school and college-aged students to enter by submitting videos of themselves performing a song from the musical theatre canon. The public has voted for their favorites, and soon we'll find out who made the Top 15 in both the High School and College age groups. Tune in on Friday, December 1 at 7pm and 9pm to watch live and study up on this season's judges with this season's Stage Mag!

