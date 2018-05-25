Vote For the 16th Annual Theater Fans' Choice Awards! Just One Week Remains!

Now in our 16th year, the Theater Fans' Choice Awards are, by FAR, the largest fan based awards of their kind. Open to anyone to vote, we're excited to present a full slate of eligible nominees in categories that both mirror the popular critical awards, as well as fan favorite categories for Best Tour, Ensemble and Off Broadway shows. Plus, cast your vote in our newest category, honoring stage to screen adaptations!

Best Book of a Musical

Tina Fey - Mean Girls - 44%

Kyle Jarrow - SpongeBob SquarePants - 19%

Itamar Moses - The Band's Visit - 18%

Best Choreography

Camille A. Brown - Once on this Island - 27%

Christopher Gattelli - SpongeBob SquarePants - 21%

Casey Nicholaw - Mean Girls - 15%

Best Costume Design

David Zinn - SpongeBob SquarePants - 28%

Clint Ramos - Once on this Island - 25%

Christopher Oram - Frozen - 10%

Best Direction of a Musical

Michael Arden - Once on this Island - 36%

Tina Landau - SpongeBob SquarePants - 22%

Casey Nicholaw - Mean Girls - 17%

Best Direction of a Play

John Tiffany - Harry Potter and the Cursed Child - 38%

Marianne Elliott - Angels in America - 22%

Joe Mantello - Three Tall Women - 8%

Best Featured Actor in a Musical

Alex Newell - Once on this Island - 20%

Gavin Lee - SpongeBob SquarePants - 14%

Grey Henson - Mean Girls - 12%

Best Featured Actor in a Play

Nathan Lane - Angels in America - 18%

Anthony Boyle - Harry Potter and the Cursed Child - 17%

Chris Evans - Lobby Hero - 8%

Best Featured Actress in a Musical

Lea Salonga - Once on this Island - 22%

Barrett Wilbert Weed - Mean Girls - 16%

Lilli Cooper - SpongeBob SquarePants - 9%

Best Featured Actress in a Play

Noma Dumezweni - Harry Potter and the Cursed Child - 19%

Laurie Metcalf - Three Tall Women - 15%

Phillipa Soo - The Parisian Woman - 13%

Best Leading Actor in a Musical

Ethan Slater - SpongeBob SquarePants - 55%

Joshua Henry - Carousel - 18%

Tony Shalhoub - The Band's Visit - 14%

Best Leading Actor in a Play

Andrew Garfield - Angels in America - 44%

Jamie Parker - Harry Potter and the Cursed Child - 20%

Denzel Washington - The Iceman Cometh - 9%

Best Leading Actress in a Musical

Hailey Kilgore - Once on this Island - 32%

Taylor Louderman - Mean Girls - 14%

Katrina Lenk - The Band's Visit - 14%

Best Leading Actress in a Play

Glenda Jackson - Three Tall Women - 28%

Amy Schumer - Meteor Shower - 19%

Lauren Ridloff - Children of a Lesser God - 16%

Best Lighting Design

Jules Fisher, Peggy Eisenhauer - Once on this Island - 24%

Kevin Adams - SpongeBob SquarePants - 21%

Neil Austin - Harry Potter and the Cursed Child - 11%

Best Long-Running Broadway Show

Hamilton - 17%

Come From Away - 14%

Wicked - 12%

Best Musical

SpongeBob SquarePants - 29%

Mean Girls - 27%

The Band's Visit - 23%

Best Off-Broadway Musical

KPOP - 15%

Jersey Boys - 14%

FRIENDS! The Musical Parody - 10%

Best Off-Broadway Play

Puffs - 9%

School Girls; or, the African Mean Girls Play - 8%

A Midsummer's Night Dream (The Public) - 6%

Best Orchestrations

AnnMarie Milazzo, Michael Starobin - Once on this Island - 28%

Tom Kitt - SpongeBob SquarePants - 20%

Jamshied Sharifi - The Band's Visit - 12%

Best Play

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child - 64%

1984 - 9%

The Parisian Woman - 6%

Best Revival of a Musical

Once on this Island - 68%

Carousel - 16%

My Fair Lady - 16%

Best Revival of a Play

Angels in America - 55%

Three Tall Women - 12%

Children of a Lesser God - 11%

Best Scenic Design

Dane Laffrey - Once on this Island - 26%

David Zinn - SpongeBob SquarePants - 23%

Christine Jones - Harry Potter and the Cursed Child - 13%

Best Score

Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alex Ebert, The Flaming Lips, Lady Antebellum, Cyndi Lauper, Rob Hyman, John Legend, Panic! At the Disco, Plain White T's, They Might Be Giants, T.I., Domani, Lil' C, David Bowie, Brian Eno, Tom Kenny, Andy Paley, Tom Kitt - SpongeBob SquarePants - 33%

David Yazbeck - The Band's Visit - 28%

Jeff Richmond, Nell Benjamin - Mean Girls - 21%

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Peter Hylenski - Once on this Island - 28%

Walter Trarbach - SpongeBob SquarePants - 27%

Brian Ronan - Mean Girls - 14%

Best Sound Design of a Play

Gareth Fry - Harry Potter and the Cursed Child - 46%

Ian Dickinson - Angels in America - 18%

Tom Gibbons - 1984 - 7%

Best Stage to Screen Production

The Greatest Showman - Twentieth Century Fox - 27%

Jesus Christ Superstar Live! - NBC - 22%

Falsettos - PBS, BroadwayHD - 21%

Best Touring Production

Hamilton - 20%

Something Rotten! - 10%

Waitress - 9%

Broadway's Backbone Best Musical Ensemble

Once on this Island - 31%

SpongeBob SquarePants - 23%

Mean Girls - 16%

