Virtual Theatre Today: Tuesday, May 26- with Joshua Henry, Lynn Ahrens, Brandon Victor Dixon and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, May 26, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Standard Time

12:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Storytelling and Repertoire - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Broadway Weekends at Home-Singing Technique w/ Emma Kingston - Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

1:00 PM

Tiler Peck's Ballet Class - The New York City Ballet dancer will teach her daily ballet class live on Instagram! click here

It's the Day of the Show Y'all - Need a new Broadway diversion to get you through the day? Check back today at 1pm to watch as BroadwayWorld's Spencer Glass broadcasts a very special episode of It's The Day of the Show Y'all LIVE! Which little-known musical theatre treasure will he uncover? You'll have to tune in to find out! click here

2:00 PM

Stars in the House - Guest Host Judy Gold with Donna Lynne Champlin, Maddie Corman and Anne Nathan click here

Live with Carnegie Hall - Live with Carnegie Hall: Musical Explorers for Families. Cumbia, Armenian Folk, and Hip Hop Carnegie Hall's Weill Music Institute presents a recent Musical Explorers concert for families. Join New York City-based artists as they introduce children (ages 4-8) to music from around the world. click here

Lincoln Center at Home - Reading a Scene Workshop with Mr. B (Episode 46). Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts. Learn about and practice bringing a script to life using different acting techniques click here

Battery Dance TV- Seanism - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Broadway Weekends at Home-Acting Through Song w/ Jeanna de Waal - Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

2:30 PM

Leave A Light On - Join Amy Hart for a fabulous (darling) stagey quiz. The Theatre Café presents a new weekly quiz specifically written for theatre fans. Hosted by Amy Hart, this quiz on Zoom will test even the most devoted stagey genius. click here

4:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- 1 Minute Performance - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Broadway Weekends at Home-A Chorus Line Workshop w/ Nick Burroughs - Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

CyberTank Variety Show - Not all good ideas, but all ideas! Show us some of your rejected concepts, ideas, bits, etc. click here

5:00 PM

#LAOAtHome - Opera Family Time: A feature on all things Opera Camp click here

The VT Show - Brandon Victor Dixon will share experiences and material from his acclaimed career on stage, including THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS, and his growing body of work making his own music. click here

5:30 PM

Lincoln Center at Home - Chamber Music Society with Itzhak Perlman. Enjoy this 1978 CMS performance of works by Beethoven, Brahms, and Mendelssohn, featuring violinist Itzhak Perlman. click here

6:00 PM

Broadway Jackbox - Andrew Barth Feldman and Alex Boniello's series returns with special guests! click here

Battery Dance TV- Salsa - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

6:30 PM

#54BelowAtHome- ANOTHER OPENING, ANOTHER DEBUT! BROADWAY DEBUTS OF THE 2017-2018 SEASON - Every year new faces join the Broadway community. Whether it took them 8 auditions or were picked out from a national casting call, getting that magical phone call is something they will never forget. From Bikini Bottom to Bet Hatikva, with Arendelle, North Shore High, and everywhere else in between, join us at Feinstein's/54 Below, as we celebrate the amazing and landmark 2017-2018 season of Broadway debuts! Featuring Jelani Alladin (Frozen), Colin Anderson (Carousel), DeMarius R. Copes (Mean Girls), Hailey Kilgore (Once On This Island), Jenny Laroche (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical), Cheech Manohar (Mean Girls), Kate Marilley (My Fair Lady), Mike Millan (Escape to Margaritaville), Brian Ray Norris (SpongeBob SquarePants), Isaac Powell (Once On This Island), Rachel Prather (The Band's Visit), Ayla Schwartz (Frozen), Abby C. Smith (SpongeBob SquarePants), and Ari'el Stachel (Tony Award The Band's Visit). Musical Direction by Ben Caplan, produced by Jen Sandler. Originally performed on May 7 ,2018. click here

7:00 PM

The Show Must Go On... Show - THE SHOW MUST GO ON...SHOW is a 15-minute variety - you guessed it - SHOW unlike anything else online. This week's guests include Joshua Henry, Studio Tenn Artistic Director Patrick Cassidy, Dr. Anthony Weiner MD, Meditation Expert Minita Gandhi and R.Evolución Latina click here

Café La MaMa Live: Take 7 - Celebrate Asian and Pacific Islander American Heritage Month online with La MaMa featuring an unforgettable line up of fearless Asian performers, curated by Kate Siahaan-Rigg, showcasing their incredible talents! Hosted by Kate Siahaan-Rigg. This Week: Kristina Wong, More to be Announced. click here

Ganymede Revisited - GANYMEDE REVISITED is a meditation on queer sexual power: past, present and future conceived and written by Frank J. Avella and presented with Ashley Garrett. Through this unique virtual incarnation, via CyberTank, we hope to create 3 separate iterations. Starring: Carlotta Brentan, Ben Bocko, Andrea Grano, Matt Merritt, Christopher Robin Sapp, John J. Squires click here

Rent: A Singalong, Part One - The Armory Comedy online presents: RENT! Comedians and glee kids join forces to bring you a zoom adaptation of the Broadway musical Rent. Email thearmorycomedy@gmail.com to join the viewing party click here

7:30 PM

The Met: Nightly Opera Streams - Verdi's Ernani, Starring Angela Meade, Marcello Giordani, Dmitri Hvorostovsky, and Ferruccio Furlanetto, conducted by Marco Armiliato. From February 25, 2012. click here

8:00 PM

Stars in the House - Star Trek Voyager 25th Anniversary Cast reunion with Kate Mulgrew, Jeri Ryan, Roxann Dawson, Robert Beltran, Robert Duncan McNeill, Robert Picardo, Ethan Phillips, Tim Russ and Garret Wang. click here

NYC Ballet Digital Season - George Balanchine's Donizetti Variations, filmed on January 28, 2015. Featuring Ashley Bouder and Andrew Veyette with New York City Ballet Orchestra conducted by NYCB Resident Conductor Daniel Capps. Introduced by former NYCB Principal Dancer and School of American Ballet Chairman of Faculty Kay Mazzo. click here

The Producer's Perspective - Broadway Producer Ken Davenport chats with Lynn Ahrens! click here

9:30 PM

Thinking Shakespeare Live: Sonnets! - Thinking Shakespeare Live: Sonnets! is a half-hour, "social-distance" version of Thinking Shakespeare Live! which will introduce the sonnets and then delve into one masterpiece of the form, exploring its language and how it works, and how it relates to Shakespeare's work for the stage. For many San Diegans, their ability to understand and appreciate the wonders of William Shakespeare (our premiere resident playwright) has increased exponentially since they joined us for Thinking Shakespeare Live! In this lively program, Edelstein, called by NPR "one of the country's leading Shakespeareans," provides audiences a unique opportunity to learn the methods he imparts to professional actors in the rehearsal room. This entertaining behind-the-scenes look at the creative process offers a primer on the tools used to hear and understand Shakespeare. With humor and insight, it brings audiences into the intoxicating world of the Bard and shows how his masterful poetry can come to life for everyone. This special program, based on Edelstein's book Thinking Shakespeare: A How-To Guide for Student Actors, Directors, and Anyone Else Who Wants to Feel More Comfortable with the Bard, has been performed by Edelstein across the country, including at the Folger Shakespeare Library in Washington DC. click here

Wednesday, May 27

8:30 AM

Lincoln Center at Home - From the Vault: Full Concerts at Jazz at Lincoln Center. Every week, Jazz at Lincoln Center is releasing previously unseen video content from its archival "vault" via the Jazz at Lincoln Center Channel on Youtube. click here

9:00 AM

Battery Dance TV- Conditioning - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

9:30 AM

Broadway Weekends at Home-DANCE IT OUT! w/ Meghan Lynch - Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

12:00 PM

Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge - Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Tune in as he chats with Chad Kimball! click here

Battery Dance TV- Jazz Fusion - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

1:00 PM

Tiler Peck's Ballet Class - The New York City Ballet dancer will teach her daily ballet class live on Instagram! click here

R&H Goes Live! - Guest TBA click here

Broadway Weekends at Home-Acting Through Song w/ Gaelen Gilliland - Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

1:30 PM

Leave A Light On - West End star Joel Harper-Jackson will perform an exclusive live-streamed concert. The show will be live streamed as part of the Leave A Light on series of concerts produced by Lambert Jackson and The Theatre Café, which aims not only to provide financial support for the performers involved, but also to provide entertainment for people in self-isolation. click here

2:00 PM

Stars in the House - Plays In The House: ALL IN THE TIMING: SURE THING, THE UNIVERSAL LANGUAGE, VARIATIONS ON THE DEATH OF TROTSKY: By David Ives. Starring Nancy Opel and Robert Stanton. click here

Lincoln Center at Home - Pattern Party Workshop with Deb (Episode 47). Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts. Explore how patterns can be used to choreograph new dances, and then perform one. click here

Battery Dance TV- Improv - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

3:00 PM

The Show Must Go Online - Romeo & Juliet click here

Battery Dance TV- All Kids Dance - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Broadway Weekends at Home-Mamma Mia Workshop w/ Chloe Byrnes - Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

HVSF Tent Talks- HVSF Alum Zack Fine and HVSF Director of Education, Sean McNall, will chat about keeping your imagination alive and active during a pandemic. The pair have acted together at HVSF in 2016's MEASURE FOR MEASURE and have collaborated on a number of shows. click here

Broadway Babysitters- Snack & Chat - BEETLEJUICE DAY w/ Alex Brightman click here

4:00 PM

Lincoln Center at Home - #ConcertsForKids: Grace McLean. Pop and jazz singer Grace McLean performs an electrifying set for family audiences. click here

Battery Dance TV- 1 Minute Performance - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

5:00 PM

#HumpdayWithHampshire - The Actors Fund has teamed up with Schitt's Creek star, award-winning actress and Screen Actors Guild® Nominee Emily Hampshire for a new weekly live-streamed talk show. Special guests TBA! click here

Lincoln Center at Home - Wednesday with Wendy. Take a ballet-inspired movement class taught by NYCB Associate Artistic Director Wendy Whelan on Instagram Live. Suitable for people of all ages and levels of training. click here

Broadway Weekends at Home-Ensemble Singing w/ Nathan Lucrezio - Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

NYTW FIRESIDE CHAT- NYTW Director of Education Alexander Santiago-Jirau will be in conversation with international Theatre of the Oppressed practitioner Julian Boal on the future of global popular theatre movements. click here

Broadway Babysitters- Dance Party - BEETLEJUICE DAY w/ Connor Gallagher click here

6:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Waltz - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

World Premiere of The Gifts You Gave to the Dark - Written by Darren Murphy. Directed by Caitríona McLaughlin. Music by Carl Kennedy. Starring Marty Rea, Seán McGinley, and Marie Mullen. Tom, confined to his bed in Belfast with COVID-19 is unable to visit his mother, Rose, who is dying in Dublin. His uncle, Larry, arranges a call from Rose's sickbed. As Larry holds his phone to Rose's ear, Tom tells his mother the story of a journey - an image of a perfect day they once shared. It's a Belfast story, and it's the very last thing he can do for his mother - the only thing he can do for her. As Tom speaks, he takes his mother home on her final voyage, during the last ten minutes of her life. The Gifts You Gave to the Dark is about the power of story to offer succor and comfort in even the bleakest times, over separations of geography and time. This will remain on Irish Rep's YouTube through October. click here

7:00 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home-Cardio Fitness Burst w/ Shaye Hopkins - Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

HERE@Home- Red Fly / Blue Bottle - A clock explodes. A man departs for destinations unknown. Hypnotic songs fill up an empty house as a lone woman peers through her microscope. Composer/performer Christina Campanella spins a sonic web that traces a young woman's discovery of her companion's deployment to a secret war and the steps she takes to make sense of his absence. click here

#LAOAtHome - Living Room Recital: Alexander Birch Elliot click here

Paper Mill Playhouse Virtual Programming - Babbling by the Brook. Notes on Clue with Casey Hushion and Sandy Rustin. Join Paper Mill's own Producing Artistic Director Mark S. Hoebee for lighthearted, entertaining conversations with a star-studded roster of performers, writers, directors, and more theatrical denizens. Gain insight into our upcoming productions, delve into the creative process, and catch up with veteran actors! click here

Quarantine Cabaret - Broadway vets Rachel Potter (Evita, The Addams Family), and Marty Thomas (Wicked, Xanadu, The Secret Garden,) have teamed up to present a weekly virtual cabaret series called Quarantine Cabaret. The two best friends have joined forces to appear in concert online, and each weekly show features a new lineup of guests. click here

Flight Simulator - The Flight Recorder Reading Series is now the Flight Simulator Remote Readings: evenings of digital poetry! Flight Recorder is bringing you brand-new evenings of poetry, only at The Tank! We chose the name because we believe that art can tell us where we are, where we're going, and where we've gone wrong. click here

7:30 PM

The Met: Nightly Opera Streams - Puccini's Manon Lescaut, Starring Renata Scotto, Plácido Domingo, and Pablo Elvira, conducted by James Levine. From March 29, 1980. click here

8:00 PM

Stars in the House - Victoria Clark and Debra Messing click here

The Producer's Perspective - Broadway Producer Ken Davenport chats with Lisa Kron! click here

9:00 PM

Rent: A Singalong, Part Two - The Armory Comedy online presents: RENT! Comedians and glee kids join forces to bring you a zoom adaptation of the Broadway musical Rent. Email thearmorycomedy@gmail.com to join the viewing party click here

11:00 PM

Broadway Babysitters- Song & Story time - BEETLEJUICE DAY w/ Gilbert L. Bailey II click here

Thursday, May 28

10:00 AM

Broadway Weekends at Home-Stretch w/ Bethany Tesarck - Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

10:30 AM

Tuesday, Thursday, April, August - Broken Records hosts offer their trademark takes on the music and video content they've been enjoying to get through the days of the pandemic. click here

11:00 AM

Broadway Babysitters- Rockin' Sing-a-Long - with Mike Messer click here

11:30 AM

Leave A Light On - West End stars Adam Bailey and Scott Hunter will perform an exclusive live-streamed concert. The show will be live streamed as part of the Leave A Light on series of concerts produced by Lambert Jackson and The Theatre Café, which aims not only to provide financial support for the performers involved, but also to provide entertainment for people in self-isolation. click here

12:00 PM

A Rockettes Dance Class - A Radio City Rockette will lead a free live dance class. click here

Mark Fisher Fitness Live Workout - Tune in for a 30 minute workout with the ninjas of Mark Fisher Fitness! click here

Battery Dance TV- Storytelling and Repertoire - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Broadway Weekends at Home-Fame Workshop w/ Ike Fallon - Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

1:00 PM

Tiler Peck's Ballet Class - The New York City Ballet dancer will teach her daily ballet class live on Instagram! click here

Meet the Makers - Music director John Bell, choreographer Barry McNabb and director Charlotte Moore, the team behind countless musical revivals at Irish Rep, including Finian's Rainbow and On A Clear Day You Can See Forever, in conversation with leading lady Melissa Errico (Sharon in Finian's Rainbow; Daisy/Melinda in On A Clear Day). click here

1:30 PM

Leave A Light On - West End star David O'Reilly will perform an exclusive live-streamed concert. The show will be live streamed as part of the Leave A Light on series of concerts produced by Lambert Jackson and The Theatre Café, which aims not only to provide financial support for the performers involved, but also to provide entertainment for people in self-isolation. click here

2:00 PM

Stars in the House - VARIETY THURSDAY with guests Mairi Dorman-Phaneuf, Rob McClure and Anneliese Van Der Pol click here

Live with Carnegie Hall - Bach's cello suites undeniably form the cornerstone of solo repertoire written for the instrument-a rite of passage for all cellists. With her recently released studio recording of all six, Alisa Weilerstein discusses the importance of Bach and her approach to the suites both in the recording studio and while making music at home. click here

Lincoln Center at Home - Mask Making Workshop with Barbara Ellmann (Episode 48). Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts. Create your own unique, three-dimensional mask from recyclable materials click here

National Theatre at Home- This House by James Graham - It's 1974, and Britain has a hung Parliament. The corridors of Westminster ring with the sound of infighting and backstabbing as the political parties battle to change the future of the nation. This House is a timely, moving and funny insight into the workings of British politics by James Graham (Ink, ITV's Quiz) and directed by Jeremy Herrin (People, Places and Things). This much-loved production enjoyed two sold-out National Theatre runs, a West End transfer and national tour as well as being filmed by National Theatre Live. click here

Battery Dance TV- Seanism - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Broadway Weekends at Home-The Shakespeare Toolkit w/ Ben Boskovic - Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

3:00 PM

Broadway Babysitters- Dance Party - with Vasthy Mompoint click here

4:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- 1 Minute Performance - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Broadway Weekends at Home-Breaking Down The Text w/ Jennifer Apple - Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

La MaMa Kids Online: Beard Papa and the Slight Red Hen - Puppet artist Tom Lee presents a whimsical adventure of his alter ego (Beard Papa) and a wise but mischievous hen. Children and adults will enjoy this mix of puppetry, movement and a chance to see a piece of Chicago's urban farm landscape. click here

6:00 PM

Lincoln Center at Home - Ballet Essentials Online- New York City Ballet. Tune in as NYCB artists lead viewers through a ballet warm-up and movement combination inspired by some of the Company's iconic repertory. click here

Battery Dance TV- Foxtrot - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Broadway Weekends at Home-Aladdin Workshop w/ Nathan Lucrezio - Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

CSC's Classic Conversations - Steven Pasquale (The Bridges of Madison Country, American Son) click here

7:00 PM

#LAOAtHome - Backstage at LAO: A performance from the LA Opera orchestra click here

Paper Mill Playhouse Virtual Programming - Humanities Symposium Series: The Gershwin Brothers (1997). Hosted by Jaimie Rocco, music director Albert Evans. Performances by pianist Gerald Steichen and singers Susie Speidel, Charlene Ayers, Cheryl McCallum, and Kathryn Quinlan click here

Email Pro - Email Pro is a live performance in which Ivan Anderson writes and sends emails to strangers. The emails are 100% improvised and typically consist of the following: parodies of spam, parodies of self-help, absurd distortions of what it's like to be a person, and frantic attempts to tell the truth and be helpful. Audience engagement through the online chat have a significant impact on the course of each performance. The entire thing is like a glitched-out combination of talk show, email masterclass, and comedy meltdown. click here

7:30 PM

The Met: Nightly Opera Streams - Berlioz's Les Troyens, Starring Deborah Voigt, Susan Graham, Bryan Hymel, and Dwayne Croft, conducted by Fabio Luisi. From January 5, 2013. click here

Live with Carnegie Hall - Itzhak Perlman Plays Mendelssohn and Brahms. Itzhak Perlman joins conductor David Zinman and the NY Phil for an evening of violin concertos on Live From Lincoln Center. The beloved violinist comments between pieces. click here

8:00 PM

Stars in the House - TBA click here

Josh Groban's Movie Night - Live at the Greek click here

The Producer's Perspective - Broadway Producer Ken Davenport chats with Kelly Devine! click here

Joe's Pub Live - Kiah Victoria has traveled the globe gracing audiences with her deeply soulful sounds and life giving vocal performance. Her music and timeless lyricism speak to the spirit, body and mind. Last January the young songbird had just released a 7-track EP entitled 'Memo' now available on all music platforms and made her return to the Joe's Pub stage for an intimate evening of togetherness and storytelling. click here

Friday, May 29

1:00 AM

Broadway Weekends at Home-Acting Through Song w/ Jonathan Roxmouth - Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

9:00 AM

Battery Dance TV- Stretch & Strength - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Battery Dance TV- Flow - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

9:30 AM

Broadway Weekends at Home-Breaking Into Broadway: A journey from Ensemble to Leading Lady w/ Pip Stefani - Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

11:00 AM

Lincoln Center at Home - InspectorPulse@Home: Can You Hear Me Now? You can turn up or down the volume on a phone or computer, but how does that work in music? Inspector Pulse investigates the mysteries of dynamics! click here

Broadway Weekends at Home-Disney Sing-A-Long w/ Micah Young - Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

Broadway Babysitters- Broadway Song/Story Time - with Lauren Molina (and Noodle!) click here

12:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Jazz Fusion - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

1:00 PM

Tiler Peck's Ballet Class - The New York City Ballet dancer will teach her daily ballet class live on Instagram! click here

1:30 PM

Leave A Light On - As a grand finale to the Leave A Light On series, multi-award winning recording artist Beverley Knight will perform an exclusive live-streamed concert. The show will be live streamed as part of the Leave A Light on series of concerts produced by Lambert Jackson and The Theatre Café, which aims not only to provide financial support for the performers involved, but also to provide entertainment for people in self-isolation. click here

2:00 PM

Stars in the House - TBA click here

Lincoln Center at Home - Lincoln Center Pop-Up Classroom brings you your daily dose of creative art-making using simple materials found at home. click here

Battery Dance TV- Musical Theatre - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Broadway Weekends at Home-Finding Neverland Workshop w/ Billy Tighe - Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

3:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Hip Hop for Kids - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

3:30 PM

NYTW COMMUNITY CORNER: Queering Borders: Immigration & the Arts- Join NYTW Community Engagement Associate Gaven Trinidad, NYTW Tow Playwright-in-Residence Victor I. Cazares and Immigration Equality in conversation about the political intersections of art, activism, immigration, and queerness. This conversation is in collaboration with National Queer Theatre. click here

4:00 PM

Marie's Crisis Weekend Warm-Up - Stuck inside and dying for a reason to sing out? Well get your vocal chords stretched and ready, because you're about to belt your way into this weekend! click here

Battery Dance TV- 1 Minute Performance - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Broadway Weekends at Home-Wicked Workshop w/ Charlie Sutton - Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

5:00 PM

Broadway Babysitters- Broadway Dance Party - with Dominique Kelley click here

6:00 PM

Broadway Jackbox - Andrew Barth Feldman and Alex Boniello's series returns with special guests! click here

Battery Dance TV- Tango - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

6:30 PM

#54BelowAtHome- THE BROADHURST AT 100! 54 CELEBRATES THE BROADHURST THEATRE - Those four musicals, plus many others, all made their Broadway debut on West 44th Street at the historic Broadhurst Theatre. Celebrating its 100th birthday this year, the Broadhurst is going to get a fabulous centennial celebration at Feinstein's/54 Below. Join us for an evening of songs and stories, performed by the legends themselves who were lucky enough to grace the Broadhurst stage! The Untold Stories of Broadway's Jennifer Ashley Tepper and Behind the Curtain's Robert W Schneider will be on hand to share trivia and anecdotes about the theatre that has been home to such legends as Daniel Radcliffe, Nathan Lane, Elaine Stritch, Stephen Sondheim, and Neil Simon. Expect some of the Broadhurst's favorite artists to make an appearance and wish this magical theater a happy 100th birthday! Featuring: Jerry Adler (Oh What a Lovely War), Eli Bolin (Found, Volley Girls), Jim Brochu (Zero Hour), Carole Demas (Grease), Wayne Cilento (Dancin'), Josh Franklin (Grease), Marcy Harriell (Lennon), Sarah Charles Lewis (Tuck Everlasting), Howard McGillin (Kiss of the Spiderwoman), John Miller (Mozart in the Jungle), Christiane Noll (Ragtime), Alice Ripley (American Psycho, Next To Normal), Don Scardino (Godspell, Lennon), Rebecca Spigelman (Hairspray), and a Trivia Contest Video with Tony Award winner Jason Alexander (Seinfeld, Broadway Bound). Hosted by Robert W. Schneider & Jennifer Ashley Tepper. Originally performed on August 16, 2017. click here

7:00 PM

#LAOAtHome - Living Room Recital: Amanda Woodbury and Aurelia Andrews click here

7:30 PM

The Met: Nightly Opera Streams - Viewers' Choice: Bellini's La Sonnambula, Starring Natalie Dessay and Juan Diego Flórez, conducted by Evelino Pidò. From March 21, 2009. click here

8:00 PM

Stars in the House - Cheyenne Jackson click here

NYC Ballet Digital Season - Justin Peck's Easy, filmed on May 3, 2018 (world premiere performance). Featuring Claire Kretzschmar, Unity Phelan, Indiana Woodward, Preston Chamblee, Harrison Coll, and Sean Suozzi with clarinetist Steven Hartman and the New York City Ballet Orchestra conducted by NYCB Music Director Andrew Litton. Pam Tanowitz's Bartók Ballet (excerpt), filmed on May 2, 2019 (world premiere performance). Featuring Indiana Woodward, Sarah Villwock, Miriam Miller, Mira Nadon, Rachel Hutsell, Emily Kikta, Devin Alberda, Daniel Applebaum, Jonathan Fahoury with FLUX Quartet, guest musicians. Alexei Ratmansky's Voices (excerpt), filmed on January 30, 2020 (world premiere performance). Featuring Lauren Lovette, Ask la Cour, Joseph Gordon, Adrian Danchig-Waring, Roman Mejia, Andrew Veyette with NYCB Solo Pianist Stephen Gosling. Gianna Reisen's Composer's Holiday (excerpt), filmed on September 28, 2017 (world premiere performance). Featuring Christina Clark, Emma Von Enck, Gilbert Bolden III, Roman Mejia with NYCB Orchestra Concertmaster Arturo Delmoni and NYCB Solo Pianist Susan Walters. Kyle Abraham's The Runaway (excerpt), filmed on January 31, 2019. Featuring Taylor Stanley with NYCB Orchestra Assistant Concertmaster Nicolas Danielson and NYCB Solo Pianist Nancy McDill Justin Peck's The Times Are Racing (excerpt), filmed on January 26, 2017 (world premiere performance). Featuring Robert Fairchild and Justin Peck. Mauro Bigonzetti's Oltremare (excerpt), filmed on April 23, 2019. Featuring Maria Kowroski, Brittany Pollack*, Georgina Pazcoguin, Megan LeCrone, Tyler Angle, Andrew Veyette, Peter Walker, and Christopher Grant* (*first time in role) with the New York City Ballet Orchestra conducted by NYCB Music Director Andrew Litton. Introduced by NYCB Resident Choreographer Justin Peck. click here

The Producer's Perspective - Broadway Producer Ken Davenport chats with Adrian Bryan-Brown! click here

Joe's Pub Live - María Terremoto comes from the Terremoto legacy, from Jerez de la Frontera: granddaughter of the genius Fernando Fernández Monje, "Terremoto of Jerez" and daughter of singer Fernando Fernández Pantoja "Fernando Terremoto." She was the youngest ever artist to receive the Giraldillo award for new artist at the Seville Flamenco Biennial. Following a career replete with glowing reviews, Maria has been labeled as "The flag bearer for young flamenco singers." She has just released her first album, La Huella de mi Sentío, in which she presents the cantes (songs) that have been with her since childhood. Her orthodox expression of cante maintains a fresh coherence with the modern sounds of flamenco. María will be accompanied by Nono Jero (guitar) and singer José "El Pechuguita". click here

Saturday, May 30

9:00 AM

Battery Dance TV- Conditioning - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

11:00 AM

Broadway Weekends at Home-Reading Music (Part 1) w/ Haley Bennett - Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

Broadway Babysitters- Broadway Dance Party - with Grasan Kingsberry click here

12:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Flow - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

1:00 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home-Beginners Tap w/ Jeremy Benton - Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

2:00 PM

Stars in the House - TBA click here

Lincoln Center at Home - CARMEN.maquia and Club Havana (2015) Ballet Hispánico will "whisk us away to contemporary dance's hottest spot" (Washington Post) in this showcase of Latin-inspired contemporary dance at its best. click here

Battery Dance TV- Ballet Fusion - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

2:15 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home-Intermediate Tap w/ Jeremy Benton - Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

3:00 PM

Broadway Babysitters- Broadway Song/Story Time - with Abby C. Smith click here

4:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- 1 Minute Performance - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Broadway Weekends at Home-Scene Analysis w/ Sean Patrick Doyle - Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

5:30 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home-Musical Theater Sing Along w/ Micah Young - Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

6:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Rumba - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

6:30 PM

#54BelowAtHome- Robert Creighton: HOLIDAY HAPPY! - Broadway quadruple threat, Robert Creighton, returns to Feinstein's/54 Below for the third time since his debut here which garnered him the 2014 Bistro Award for Outstanding Entertainer. This time, he takes us back to the most wonderful time of the year with his concert: Robert Creighton: Holiday Happy! Robert was most memorably seen as the title character in the hit off-Broadway show Cagney at The Westside Theatre which he co-authored, and most recently, he returned to Broadway as the Duke of Weselton in Disney Theatrical's Frozen at the St. James Theater. Musical director Matt Perri (Bandstand, Cagney) leads a swingin' trio through the set. The evening will be enhanced by Audrey Bennett, Mattea Conforti, Brooklyn Nelson, and Ayla Schwartz, the four rising stars who played young Anna and Elsa in Disney's Frozen. Robert will sing his favorite holiday tunes and also share some original music and stories. It's the perfect night to spark the joyful spirit of the season. Originally performed on December 14, 2017. click here

7:00 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home-Ballet Barre w/ Tomas Matos - Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

7:30 PM

The Met: Nightly Opera Streams - Donizetti's L'Elisir d'Amore, Starring Pretty Yende, Matthew Polenzani, Davide Luciano, and Ildebrando D'Arcangelo, conducted by Domingo Hindoyan. From February 10, 2018. click here

8:00 PM

Stars in the House - Falsettos Original Off-Broadway Cast reunion with Stephen Bogardus, Janet Metz, Faith Prince, Michael Rupert and Chip Zien click here

Live with Carnegie Hall - A Midsummer Night's Dream (1986) New York City Ballet. George Balanchine's enchanting ballet based on Shakespeare's comedy comes to magical life in this 1986 Live From Lincoln Center broadcast with the New York City Ballet. click here

Joe's Pub Live - On the Road, inspired by Jack Kerouac's novel of the same title, is a multimedia dance piece that contemplates the upheaval of the 1960's and that generation's startling notions of social rebellion. The road trip is a metaphor of an improvised life and having no ties to anything. Author Kerouac was trying to hold onto his youth and fight the passage of time. Virtuosic in form and versatile in style, Kerouac's On the Road entwines the thrills of freedom, the sounds of jazz, and the perplexity of youthful American voices discovering their closeted and social selves. Gotheiner's On the Road is a total celebration of individuality. Performed against the backdrop of Joshua Higgason's hypnotic video designs, On the Road is set to Jukka Rintamki's distinctive score. The video by Higgason was shot during a two-week road trip through the rust belt of America, in the spring of 2016, with four of ZviDance's dancers improvising movement along the way. click here

the [title of show] show Vineyard Theatre Virtual Variety Show show - the [title of show] team, Hunter Bell, Susan Blackwell, Heidi Blickenstaff, and Jeff Bowen, will host the [title of show] show Vineyard Theatre Virtual Variety Show show on May 30 at 8pm for everybody who gives $25 or more. Special guests will include Bill Irwin, Cheyenne Jackson, Linda Lavin, Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson, Steven Pasquale and Phillipa Soo, Zachary Quinto, Brooke Shields, The Lopez Family Singers (Bobby Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Family), and more to be announced soon. click here

Sunday, May 31

9:00 AM

Battery Dance TV- Artist Talk - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

11:00 AM

Lincoln Center at Home - #ConcertsForKids: 123 Andrés. 123 Andrés is a Latin Grammy-winning duo with a lively show that gets families singing and dancing in Spanish and English. click here

Broadway Weekends at Home-Escape to Margaritaville Workshop w/ Tessa Alves - Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

12:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Artist Talk - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

12:30 PM

Broadway Babysitters- Broadway Song/Story Time - with Drew Gasparini click here

1:00 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home-Musical Theater Dance w/ Lauren Haughton - Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

2:00 PM

Stars in the House - Plays In The House Jr: SPACE GIRL: By Mora Harris. Starring Anika Braganza, Lilla Crawford ("Into the Woods" film), Zoe Donovan, Ashley Figueroa, Ethan Kelso, Storm Lever (Donna: The Donna Summer Musical) and Casey Likes (Almost Famous the Musical). Q&A with the playwright after! click here

Battery Dance TV- International Dance - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

3:00 PM

Lincoln Center at Home - #HumanityInConcert. Be part of a community of artists pausing to recognize our shared humanity. Fill the world with art using the hashtag #HumanityInConcert each Sunday at 3 pm. click here

Broadway Babysitters- Broadway Dance Party - with Richard Yoder click here

4:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- 1 Minute Performance - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

4:30 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home-DANCE IT OUT! w/ Meghan Lynch - Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

5:00 PM

Lincoln Center at Home - Front Row: Cho-Liang Lin. Enjoy an HD concert experience featuring violinist Cho-Liang Lin, plus see inside his life during the pandemic and attend a live Q&A session. click here

6:00 PM

Lincoln Center at Home - Memorial for Us All: Ailyn Pérez. Ailyn Pérez leads the fifth Memorial For Us All, a weekly community remembrance in the form of a short concert honoring and celebrating those who have left us too soon. click here

Battery Dance TV- Swing - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

7:30 PM

The Met: Nightly Opera Streams - Strauss's Salome Starring Karita Mattila, Ildikó Komlósi, Kim Begley, Joseph Kaiser, and Juha Uusitalo, conducted by Patrick Summers. From October 11, 2008. click here

8:00 PM

Stars in the House - TBA click here

Lincoln Center at Home - American Ballet Theatre at The Metropolitan Opera House (1978). An evening of repertory includes the Act III Grand Pas de Deux of Don Quixote, Fokine's Les Sylphides, Balanchine's Theme and Variations, and Fokine's Firebird. click here

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You