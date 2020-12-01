Virtual Theatre Today: Tuesday, December 1 with Norm Lewis, Lena Hall, and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, December 1, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

Planning ahead? Visit BroadwayWorld's full Streaming Calendar!

12:00 PM

Next Year, Some Year - "Ben Rimalower's Broken Records" podcast co-hosts, Ben Rimalower and Daniel Nolen, will will broadcast a weekly hour-long livestream video chat show where they will offer their trademark takes on the music and video content they've been enjoying. For followers of the their podcast and previous livestream ("Tuesday, Thursday, April, August") as well as newbies, this will be fun and fast-paced program of fan favorite segments like "All-Beef Patti," "Who Do You Think You Are?" and "Dolly, Concert, Kill" as well as a whole new roster of features and interactive games with the viewers, plus special guest star appearances sure to delight. click here

Joe's Pub Live- Ike Ufomadu: Toasts to Tuesdays - Ikechukwu Ufomadu is an actor, comedian and entertainer, named 1 of 5 "Comics to Watch in 2018" by Time Out New York, and recipient of a 2019 Drama Desk award for his work in Clare Barron's DANCE NATION. Ike will next be seen in HBO's critically acclaimed comedy series LOS ESPOOKYS, and as a featured supporting role in Warner Bros. highly anticipated feature film JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH, opposite Daniel Kaluuya and LaKeith Stanfield. His short-form series WORDS WITH IKE has aired on VICE and IFC. He's created original performance projects for venues including the Public Theater, Joe's Pub, Ars Nova, Union Hall, UCB, Bushwick Starr and JACK in New York, and The Kennedy Center in Washington DC. Ike was recently a staff writer on PAID OFF WITH MICHAEL TORPEY (TruTV) and is currently a performer on the CBS All Access series TOONING OUT THE NEWS. click here

2:00 PM

BALL CHANGE - Set at the switchboards of an elite celebrity answering service, Ball Change examines how our communication technologies (and metropolitan mythologies) become obsolete. When we first meet the "Chimes" in the swinging 60s, all is glam and good fun, but fifty years of economic, social, and technological upheaval sure leave their mark on a girl. This is a time-traveling tale about how objects and ideas go out of style, commissioned by MTC through the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation. click here

4:00 PM

CyberTank Variety Show - A weekly, remote, multidisciplinary, variety arts gathering open to all where we explore theatricality and themes by you. click here

5:00 PM

It's the Day of the Show Y'all - Need a new Broadway diversion to get you through the day? Watch as BroadwayWorld's Spencer Glass broadcasts a very special episode of It's The Day of the Show Y'all LIVE! Which little-known musical theatre treasure will he uncover? You'll have to tune in to find out! click here

Elegies for Angels, Punks and Raging Queens - An online revival of the celebrated series of songs and monologues Elegies for Angels, Punks and Raging Queens, starring a bevy of Broadway, television and film favorites, is set to stream on World AIDS Day - Tuesday, December 1. The virtual production, featuring 50 performers, will benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Elegies for Angels, Punks and Raging Queens is a celebration of the lives lost to AIDS told in free-verse monologues with a blues, jazz and rock score. The stream is set to include performances from Brooks Ashmanskas, Laura Bell Bundy, Robin de Jesús, Stephanie Gibson, Lana Gordon, Alan H. Green, Lena Hall, Jayne Houdyshell, Famke Janssen, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Joaquina Kalukango, Tari Kelly, Nathan Lane, Norm Lewis, Alyse Alan Louis, Andrea Macasaet, Kevin McHale, Jessie Mueller, Royina Patel, Anthony Rapp, Jeffery Roberson, Krysta Rodriguez, Seth Rudetsky, JK Simmons, Robin Lord Taylor, Alysha Umphress, Anna Uzele, Marisha Wallace and Cynthia Nixon. More stars will be announced later this month. click here

7:00 PM

Plaguey Hill - Irish Repertory Theatre is proud to present a reading of Plaguey Hill, a new work by Pulitzer-Prize winning poet Paul Muldoon, read by Tony Award winner Liev Schreiber. Written over the first two weeks of April 2020, "Plaguey Hill" is an impressionistic account of day-to-day life during the Covid-19 pandemic. Though the poem is set in Sharon Springs, New York, it harkens back to memories of the burial mound of Plaguey Hill, in Friars Bush graveyard, Belfast, where victims of the 1830s cholera epidemic were laid to rest. The poem takes the form of an intricately locked series of 15 sonnets known as a crown, or corona. click here

La MaMa Puppet Slam - La MaMa Puppet Slam returns this year with new short works of genius! In the virtual world these condensed works of puppetry are original, compelling, brilliant, witty, tragic, funny, stunning, startling, ironic, exotic, political, lyrical, musical, beautiful, intellectual, experimental, wild.... and always demonstrate genius in a matter of minutes! Featuring performances by: Paul Zaloom, Maiko Kikuchi, Spica Wobbe, Concrete Temple Theater, Maria Camia, Hobey Ford, Larry Reed - Shadow Light Productions, Adelka Polak, Anurupa Roy Katkatha Puppet Arts Trust (India) and Lake Simons. click here

Fast & Furious - Live performance exists to serve as America's cultural conscience. It is the artist's responsibility to make work that shines a light on things when they're wrong, celebrate them when they're right and model alternative possibilities. This kind of work can change hearts and minds. The artist's ability to act fast and create work quickly in response to events, policies and general dumpster fires has never been more crucial, as they participate in building the language of resistance. Each month, a group of artists comes together to create performance pieces in the 7 days leading up to the event in response to the headlines of the week. The work tends to be made very quickly and, in many cases, very furiously! click here

Organizing in the Time of Covid-19 & Other Lessons - Organizing in the Time of Covid-19 And Other Lessons Members of Generation Z Have Learned, Are Learning, Will Learn Before Everything is Said and Done... Or, Also Too, Maybe Not? This play with music will provide a unique opportunity for WCSU students to create a brand new topical piece designed specifically for a virtual medium. Through student collaboration with a guest director, playwright, and composer, a devised and site specific piece will result. Inspired by the theatrical processes made famous by the Joint Stock Theatre Company, this new work will bear the fruits of rigorous research, improvisation, and discussion surrounding a universal theme to be decided by all of the artists involved. Audiences can expect an experience entirely new and visceral as these artists come together for the first time to collaborate, explore, and create. click here

7:30 PM

Holiday at the Hope's: A Christmas Mixtape - A musical treat just in time for the holidays! This radio celebration overflows with an abundance of good cheer for the entire family. Inspired by their real-life experience as first-time homebuyers, Stages fan favorites Ben Hope and Katie Barton Hope (Ring of Fire, Hank Williams: Lost Highway) are celebrating the holidays in their signature style, sharing their favorite holiday songs and stories about their families' traditions. Embrace the joy of winter (even in Texas!) and the hopeful spirit of the season with this world premiere radio play that you can enjoy from the comfort of your home. click here

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Verdi's Aida Starring Leontyne Price, Fiorenza Cossotto, James McCracken, and Simon Estes, conducted by James Levine. From January 3, 1985. click here

8:00 PM

The 24 Hour Plays (virtual) Broadway Gala - The 24 Hour Plays expanded the list of stage, screen and music stars that will make the 20th Annual The 24 Hour Plays Broadway Gala a must see! Joining the lineup are Tommy Dorfman, Clark Gregg, Carly Hughes, Gillian Jacobs, Rahne Jones, David Krumholtz, LOLO, Bebe Neuwirth, John Clarence Stewart, Michael Zegen, and Impromptu Beats, a musical performance group featuring alumni of The 24 Hour Plays: National Fellows intensive for young artists. Carolyn Cantor, Gordon Greenberg, Victor Maog, Patricia McGregor, and Taylor Reynolds will direct the original plays that will be written, rehearsed, produced, and performed in 24 hours. click here

Joe's Pub Live- Nellie McKay - Herewith find a basket of freshly picked garden songs - just a merry and melancholy bouquet of music, as resilient as a wildflower, and as moody as a rose. With autumn leaves comes longing, for what is gone and what's to come.. kick back and give yourself some credit. This is music for the come rain or come shine crowd - just a little something to wet your whistle. Produced and performed by Nellie McKay, Bagatelles is the companion release to 2018's Sister Orchid. Nellie McKay has released seven acclaimed albums, won a Theatre World Award for her Broadway portrayal of Polly Peachum in The Threepenny Opera, co-created and starred in the award winning off-Broadway hit Old Hats, and has conceived and performed musical biographies of Barbara Graham, Rachel Carson, Joan Rivers, & Billy Tipton (named one of the Best Concerts of the Year by The New York Times). click here

Random Questions with Larry Fields - Just as the title suggests, the show is a fun, off-the-wall take on a talk show based around a series of rapid-fire random questions. Guests are all FTF alumni-both past and present, featuring performers, directors, designers, etc.-all the kinds of people who make FTF possible. This show is our way of celebrating our great and talented artists both on stage and off-and it's a gig in the pandemic! click here

8:30 PM

The Poet's Tree - The Poet's Tree, hosted by Old Globe Teaching Artist, spoken word poet, and actor Gill Sotu, is a new program that takes a deep dive into the world of modern poetry and how artists tell compelling stories using only the power of the spoken word. Each week Gill will interview a poet and discuss their poetry style, how it is effective, tools they suggest to help the audience grow in their own work, and inspirations. Get swept away by the power of words and learn how to write your own poetry with weekly prompts! click here

