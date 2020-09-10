Virtual Theatre Today: Thursday, September 10- with Next On Stage: Dance, Jim Brickman and More!

What's streaming today? We've got the list!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, September 10, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

Planning ahead? Visit BroadwayWorld's full Streaming Calendar!

10:00 AM

Step Up Together - The summit will honor influential womxn in business and the arts who have used their platforms to uplift other womxn, furthering Step Up's mission to help all girls reach their full potential. This year's honorees are executive producer, and triple threat, Debbie Allen (Grey's Anatomy), actress Chrissy Metz (This is Us), Frito Lay North America Senior Vice President Marissa Solis, and teen honoree Valeria Gonzalez. Each of them will participate in an inspiring panel during the summit, which will include a full day of content covering social justice, mentorship, leadership, networking, workplace, style, fulfilling your potential, and fun! click here

12:00 PM

Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge - Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Special guest Jim Brickman. click here

Mark Fisher Fitness Live Workout - Tune in for a 30 minute workout with the ninjas of Mark Fisher Fitness! click here

Battery Dance TV- Ballet Technique with Bethany - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Joe's Pub Live - To celebrate its 25th season, DANCE NOW is presenting a series of online events featuring new and archival digital works by more than 40 innovative dance makers, interviews with artists, artist-to audience celebrations, and much more. The DANCE NOW Story will be told in six monthly chapters starting September 10, 2020 through May 2021. Traditionally held each year immediately after Labor Day, the DANCE NOW Festival is known as the kickoff to the dance season in New York City. As a response to the ongoing pandemic and to support its diverse community of artists during these challenging times, DANCE NOW has reimagined its festival at Joe's Pub, creating an alternative virtual space to celebrate its artists and this landmark anniversary. Each monthly chapter (September, October, November, February, March, and May) will bring new, emerging, and longtime veterans of the festival together to honor DANCE NOW's past, embrace the present, and explore future possibilities for artists and audiences alike. The virtual series will also include an interactive timeline featuring photos, interviews, and additional facets of the DANCE NOW Story. click here

4:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Tango - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

5:30 PM

The Living Room Play Workshop - The Globe's coLAB Community Voices program branches out this spring with The Living Room Play Workshop. Tune in every Thursday to learn how to write, develop, design, direct, and present your own "Living Room"-inspired short plays in a final live-streamed site-specific presentation. click here

7:00 PM

Radio Free Birdland- JIM BRICKMAN - Jim Brickman's engaging stage presence seamlessly blends emotion and humor with music that touches the heart. In this very intimate concert, Brickman leads the virtual audience on a personal escape with stirring solo piano and vocal performances of hits like "Valentine," "The Gift," "Simple Things," "Love Of My Life," "Winter Waltz," "When You Wish Upon A Star," "Escape," and "Fly." Jim Brickman is the best-selling solo pianist of our time, earning 21 number one albums, 32 Top 20 radio hits, and two Grammy nominations. His first album release was 1995's "No Words," and he's gone on to sell eight million albums worldwide. His star-studded vocal collaborations have crossed genres to feature luminaries like Martina McBride, Michael Bolton, Donny Osmond, Kenny Rogers, Olivia Newton-John, Johnny Mathis and Kenny Loggins amongst many others. He's written three best-selling books, starred in four TV concert specials, and is in the 22nd season of hosting the popular syndicated radio show: "The Jim Brickman Show." click here

Days of Re-Creation - A Virtual Play - Days of Re-Creation is a virtual play written entirely by writers of color. This play was commissioned by Live & In Color to be performed online or in a virtual format. We are living in a time of incredible upheaval. Our daily lives are unrecognizable from a year ago. As a country we are undergoing a deep reexamination of the institutions that surround us. Each day it feels like we are recreating ourselves as individuals and rebuilding in new and better ways what has been corroded or purposefully torn down. 2020 will be seen as a pivotal year in the history of mankind. While it is a year full of fear, exhaustion, conflict, and death, it also has the potential to be a year of revolution, rebirth, and re-creation. Spearheading the talent are a diverse group of playwrights who were tasked with creating each biblically inspired segment of Days of Re-Creation. They are: click here

#LAOAtHome - Living Room Recital- Anthony Ciaromitaro collaborates with pianist Miah Im and Louis Lohraseb for a program of beloved Italian songs. click here

Broadway Weekends at Home- Cold Reading for Actors | Jennifer Apple - Have you ever been to an audition where they give you sides that you need to learn, memorize, and personalize quickly? How often have you been asked to "look this over quickly and we'll bring you back in"? What about those times where they want you to read for a different role on the fly with no real preparation? click here

Lincoln Center at Home - 50th Anniversary Celebration- Join for CMS's 50th Anniversary Celebration with the premiere global screening of Transcending - The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center Celebrates 50 Years. click here

My Broadway Memory with guests Adrianna Hicks & Andrea Macasaet - BPN Town Hall: My Broadway Memory with guests Adrianna Hicks & Andrea Macasaet My Broadway Memory, a new live, visual podcast - a celebration of memorable experiences at the theatre with Broadway's biggest names. During each episode, a guest will choose a Playbill from their collection at random and take a trip down memory lane. In addition to discussing the actual show, Michael, Brian, and guests will discuss the headshots, ads, and other traits that make a Playbill a time capsule of Broadway history. click here

The Divide - Each summer, MTC Education employs a group of young men whose lives have been impacted by the justice system to form Stargate Theatre. They develop a play that reflects their lived experiences and their dreams for the future and perform it on an Off-Broadway stage. This year, amidst the COVID-19 crisis, closed theatres, and our nation's current reckoning with racism, our ensemble came together remotely to create The Divide. click here

SEVEN HOMELESS MAMMOTHS WANDER NEW ENGLAND- Act 2 - Playwright-in-residence, Madeleine George began her relationship with Two River nine years ago with the world premiere production of her play Seven Homeless Mammoths Wander New England, a deliciously smart and funny "academic sex comedy" about life in a small university town. In George's play, Dean Wreen's college is in dire financial straits, and a plan to close its on-campus natural history museum is sending unexpected shock waves in every direction-just as the Dean's ex-girlfriend has come back into her life. This definitely complicates things with her much younger girlfriend, Andromeda. Neither budget cuts nor the shadows cast by seven about-to-be-homeless mammoths are any match for the sweet taste of romance in this hilarious and deeply moving play. click here

Philadelphia Fringe Festival: #txtshow - A completely immersive multiscreen performance featuring a mysterious character named txt (pronounced "text") who recites a script written anonymously in real-time by a live audience (on the internet). Created and performed by Brian Feldman, this live, interactive performance takes place on Zoom. click here

7:30 PM

INCIDENTAL MOMENTS OF THE DAY The Apple Family: Life on Zoom - Now completing this pandemic trilogy, is INCIDENTAL MOMENTS OF THE DAY set in early September, 2020. After six months of self-imposed pandemic isolation, the Apple siblings again gather on Zoom for an evening of dinner, conversation and performance, while the world continues to sputter more and more out of control, amidst anger, loss, death and a coming election. click here

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Massenet's Cendrillon Starring Kathleen Kim, Joyce DiDonato, Alice Coote, Stephanie Blythe, and Laurent Naouri, conducted by Bertrand de Billy. From April 28, 2018. click here

THEATRE FOR ONE: HERE WE ARE - Theatre for One: Here We Are will feature microplays all written and directed by black, indigenous, and women of color in observance of the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment which granted the right to vote primarily to middle and upper-class White women, while still leaving overwhelming numbers of Black, Brown, and Indigenous women disenfranchised. The eight writers who are contributing new works to Here We Are include Horton Foote Prize winner Jaclyn Backhaus, Lorraine Hansberry Award winner Lydia R. Diamond; two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage; Stacey Rose, who had two plays included in the prestigious 2019 Kilroy List; Obie Award winner Nikkole Salter; American Indian Movie Award winner DeLanna Studi; Golden Globe Award winner Regina Taylor; and Obie Award winner Carmelita Tropicana. click here

BETTE DAVIS AIN'T FOR SISSIES - Actress and playwright, Jessica Sherr, powerfully channels Bette Davis' fight against the male-dominated studio system. On the night of the 1939 Oscars, Bette Davis returns home knowing she's to lose Best Actress to Vivien Leigh's Scarlett O'Hara, because the press has leaked the winners. Miss Davis takes us on the bumpy ride of her tumultuous rise, as the tenacious actress fights her way through the studio system to the top. Witness Bette triumph over misogyny to win roles and compensation on par with her male counterparts. click here

8:00 PM

Next On Stage: Dance Edition - Following the immense success of our musical theatre singing competition for student performers, we're moving from the recording studio to the dance floor to shine the spotlight on talented, young musical theatre dancers. Those moving on to the next round each week will have Friday through Monday to record and submit a new song, fitting within a specified theme, for the next round of the competition! Today we meet the Top 15 High School finalists! click here

Stars in the House - IT'S OUR 200TH EPISODE!!! We are celebrating with a "NIGHT AT THE MUSEUM!" Ben Stiller, Owen Wilson, Carla Gugino, Hank Azaria, Steve Coogan, Bill Cobbs, Patrick Gallagher and Mizuo Peck will help James and Seth celebrate this amazing milestone! click here

9:00 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home-Headshots: Maximizing Your Preparation | Emily Lambert - In this class, one of NYCs top Photographers, Emily Lambert, will be discussing how to get the most out of any Headshot session. Skip paying for an expensive consultant on what to wear in your Headshot session, and how to discover your types. We'll be discussing how to 'brand' yourself for any Headshot session, on camera audition, agent interviews are more. This class will also cover what to bring with you to a photoshoot, and how to create an open dialogue with your photographer that will build trust, and help deliver the best results in a photoshoot. click here

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You