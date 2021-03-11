Virtual Theatre Today: Thursday, March 11- with Emily Skinner, Brandon Victor Dixon, and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, March 11, 2021.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

Planning ahead? Visit BroadwayWorld's full Streaming Calendar!

2:00 PM

Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge - Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Special guest: Emily Skinner! click here

San Diego Musical Theatre Presents: Date Night! - Special guest Emmy Award-winner CAROLYN HENNESY and all your favorite San Diego Musical Theatre's couples join us for this 4-night only virtual event. Incredibly funny while showcasing amazing vocals, whether you're a cynic or a hopeless romantic, the all-star cast of DATE NIGHT is sure to make you fall in love. click here

4:00 PM

La MaMa Kids: Paper Bird Mask Workshop - Led by Adelka Polack- Learn how to make feathers from paper for your very own mask. Paper is such an amazing building material and reflects most birds' homes. Imagine if we can fly away with the birds right now in our masks! Materials Suggested: 3-4 sheets of cardstock (heavy weight paper that is also easy to fold and cut with safety scissors), pencil, scissors, glue stick, elastic band (or you can connect two strips of oak tag or cardstock for headband), duct tape (and/or stapler) to attach headband/elastic. click here

5:00 PM

Vanguard Concerts: Nathan Meltzer, violin, Kevin Zhu, violin, and Rohan de Silva, piano - The Violin Channel, a leading classical music news source for more than a decade, presents the Vanguard Concerts, a free original digital concert series co-produced with the Alphadyne Foundation by VC Founder Geoffrey John Davies and veteran performing arts executive Charles Letourneau, featuring a lineup of today's top string players. The highly produced 10-episode digital series of hour-long concerts features new episodes airing weekly on The Violin Channel's social media platforms (Facebook and YouTube). Program: Nathan Meltzer, violin Kevin Zhu, violin Rohan de Silva, piano Jessie Montgomery | Rhapsody No. 1 for Solo Violin Bartók | Rhapsody No. 1 for Violin and Piano Brahms | Sonatenatz in C minor Wieniawski | Fantasia on Themes from Faust Op. 20 Leclair | Presto from Sonata for Two Violins in E minor Op. 3 No. 5 click here

6:00 PM

Tom Needham's SOUNDS OF FILM - Peter is the director of BLACK HOLES: THE EDGE OF ALL WE KNOW. The documentary asks what can black holes teach us about the boundaries of knowledge? These holes in spacetime are the darkest objects and the brightest-the simplest and the most complex. With unprecedented access, Black Hole | The Edge of All We Know follows two powerhouse collaborations. Stephen Hawking anchors one, striving to show that black holes do not annihilate the past. Another group, working in the world's highest-altitude observatories, creates an earth-sized telescope to capture the first-ever image of a black hole. Interwoven with other dimensions of exploring black holes, these stories bring us to the pinnacle of humanity's quest to understand the universe. click here

The DANCE NOW Story: Chapter 5 - Joe's Pub Live! - To celebrate its 25th season, DANCE NOW is presenting a series of online events featuring new and archival digital works by more than 40 innovative dance makers, interviews with artists, artist-to audience celebrations, and much more. The DANCE NOW Story will be told in six monthly chapters starting September 10, 2020 through May 2021. Traditionally held each year immediately after Labor Day, the DANCE NOW Festival is known as the kickoff to the dance season in New York City. As a response to the ongoing pandemic and to support its diverse community of artists during these challenging times, DANCE NOW has reimagined its festival at Joe's Pub, creating an alternative virtual space to celebrate its artists and this landmark anniversary. Each monthly chapter (September, October, November, February, March, and May) will bring new, emerging, and longtime veterans of the festival together to honor DANCE NOW's past, embrace the present, and explore future possibilities for artists and audiences alike. The virtual series will also include an interactive timeline featuring photos, interviews, and additional facets of the DANCE NOW Story. click here

CSC's Classic Conversations - This episode will feature Marcus Gardley: Obie-winning Playwright, The House That Will Not Stand , "The Chi" click here

7:00 PM

Taxilandia Virtual Salon with Merlixse Ventura - Oye Group, New York Theatre Workshop & The Bushwick Starr, In Association with The Tank. Taxilandia, created and written by Oye Group's Modesto Flako Jimenez, immerses its audience in the flavors, sounds, sights and dynamic history of a neighborhood confronting social stigmas and the realities of gentrification. Weaving a dramatic, performative 'tapestry' that interconnects generations, social classes, races and cultures, Taxilandia complicates our notion of what it means to be a local, an immigrant or a resident of a place, challenging us to answer: "What is my personal roadmap of home?" Flako hosts four salons with local artists from each borough whose work intersects with gentrification. The seond focuses on Manhattan with Merlixse Ventura. click here

Avery Fisher Career Grants Virtual Ceremony - Join WQXR host Elliott Forrest for a virtual celebration to meet and honor the 2021 Avery Fisher Career Grant recipients. click here

7:30 PM

10x10 New Play Festival - 10 TEN-MINUTE PLAYS x 10 PLAYWRIGHTS = 100 MINUTES OF PURE JOY 10×10 is back to shake those winter blues away, from the comfort of your own home! Filmed live on our Boyd-Quinson Stage and streaming March 11-14 & 18-21, this year's selection is sure to delight. click here

Czech Connection: UNCSA Ensembles in Concert - Emerging Artist Series A program of works by Josef Suk, Anton Dvořák and Joseph Haydn performed by UNCSA ensembles including the Brandenburg Ensemble, the Wind Dectet and the Chamber Orchestra. As a young composition student at the Prague Conservatory, Josef Suk was encouraged by his mentor, Anton Dvořák, to compose a piece that was "lighter in mood." He responded with his Serenade for String Orchestra to be performed on this program by the Brandenburg Ensemble. Dvořák's gorgeous melodic writing and distinct national character are present in the chamber winds arrangement of his "Czech Suite'' performed by the UNCSA Wind Dectet conducted by Mark A. Norman. Additionally, the UNCSA Chamber Orchestra performs Haydn's Symphony No. 22, "The Philosopher," conducted by Karen Ní Bhroin. click here

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Zandonai's Francesca da Rimini Starring Eva-Maria Westbroek, Marcello Giordani, Robert Brubaker, and Mark Delavan, conducted by Marco Armiliato. Production by Piero Faggioni. From March 16, 2013. click here

New Milestones III: Scope (Dichotomy and Range) - Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center- Enjoy a rich array of newly recorded performances alongside archival recordings, interview clips, & supporting material to help introduce composers you might not know of yet. click here

Live From Dizzy's Club: Helen Sung Quartet - Jazz at Lincoln Center- Helen Sung makes her long-awaited return to Jazz at Lincoln Center to kick off a month-long celebration of Women in Jazz. click here

8:00 PM

Alicia Hall Moran: the motown project - Joe's Pub Live! - the motown project is back by popular demand, after its success at the 2021 Under the Radar Festival. Musical traditions yearning for each other across race, class, and nation grace Alicia Hall Moran's meditation on the classic Motown songbook - a cinematic, movement-based aria fusing "Sugar Pie Honey Bunch" with Mozart, while Marvin Gaye's lyrical pathos finds solemnity in Purcell. Featuring Thomas Flippin (guitar and theorbo), Steven Herring (vocals), Barrington Lee (vocals), Raphael Fusco (piano) and, in the rhythm section, Jason Moran (piano), LaFrae Sci (drums), and Reggie Washington (bass). In collaboration with choreographer Amy Hall Garner, the motown project reimagines Motor City poetics in a study of desire and infatuation only soul and opera embodied by one chanteuse could endure. click here

Edgar Allen - A manic lullabye inspired by the childhood and short stories of Edgar Allan Poe. Eleven-year-old Edgar Allan has only one goal: to be the most remarkable boy at Manor House School. He has only one obstacle: Edgar Allan. Edgar Allan is a two-person musical created and performed by Katie Hartman and Nick Ryan. It follows a pre-adolescent Edgar Allan Poe in his first year at English Boarding School, as he seeks to gain academic ascendancy over the student body. All goes to plan until another boy named Edgar Allan arrives in class... which complicates his schemes of dominance. Edgar Allan is a dark, comedic riff on the obsessions, the mania, and the insanity that haunted the life and work of America's first professional writer. click here

8:30 PM

Community Voices: Comedy Edition - Your host Katie H. will introduce the Community Voices: Comedy Edition writing program by digging into our first genre: anecdotal scriptwriting. Got a funny story you think other people would love to see onstage? Make sure to check out this first workshop for some tips! click here

9:00 PM

Theatre in the Dark's MOBY DICK IN THE DARK - Live online audio theatre from one of Chicago's most innovative theatre groups! Turn off your screen and crank up your speakers as you come with us into the dark... "Call me Ishmael..." After losing his leg in pursuit of the devilish white whale Moby Dick, Captain Ahab vows vengeance at all costs, but to what lengths will he turn to seek that vengeance--and at what cost to his crew? Actors broadcast live across 5,500 miles to audiences in real time as Theatre in the Dark cooks with signature style the story of young Ishmael's three-year voyage across the earth's oceans in pursuit of Captain Ahab's fiery revenge for an elusive and vengeful sperm whale named Moby Dick. MOBY DICK IN THE DARK is performed entirely without visuals, combining recorded sound, live Foley effects, an original musical score, and the human voice, to tell the story. click here

BLACK BROADWAY MEN + BRANDON VICTOR DIXON - This Thursday evening, TONY & Emmy Award Nominee BRANDON VICTOR DIXON will join the Nonprofit Organization BLACK BROADWAY MEN for an exclusive and thrilling conversation discussing his inspirations, trials, triumphs and his deep philanthropic call to the culture using his art and talent on the CLUBHOUSE app March 11th at 9:00pm EST/6:00pm PST www.BlackBroadwayMen.org. Curating the conversation will be Founder & Executive Director Anthony Wayne (TOOTSIE, Mighty Real: A Fabulous Sylvester Musical, PIPPIN) with founding committee members Terence Archie (COMPANY, Kiss Me Kate, ROCKY), Ahmad Simmons (West Side Story, Hadestown, CAROUSEL) & Sir Brock Warren (SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical, Paradise Square), Isaiah Josiah & Treston Henderson. To join in on the conversation, download the CLUBHOUSE app. *iPhone Users only at this time. click here

9:30 PM

Thinking Shakespeare Live: Infinite Book - Thinking Shakespeare Live: Infinite Book is the newest installment of Barry Edelstein's acclaimed series on Shakespeare, his works, and how they come to thrilling life in the hands of the great artists of the Globe. It will look at how the language of Shakespeare made its way across four centuries from the Bard's quill pen to the scripts our actors hold as they rehearse their work today. Like Thinking Shakespeare Live: Sonnets!, which The San Diego Union-Tribune named "Best Theater Education Project of 2020," this new series will be fast paced, fun, and enlightening. click here