Virtual Theatre Today: Friday, August 21- with Rachel Bay Jones, Elizabeth Stanley and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, August 21, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

11:00 AM

Lincoln Center at Home - InspectorPulse@Home: Is It Over?- ! ? ; . Punctuation marks indicate the end of a sentence, but what about the end of a musical sentence?!?!! click here

12:00 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home-Singing Technique | Elizabeth Stanley - How do I think about singing when I'm trying to ACT? What does it mean to have "good technique?" How do I navigate my "break"? What do you think about a Mix vs. Head Voice?? So many QQQQs! Let's get some AAAAs! click here

Battery Dance TV- Jazz Fusion - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

1:00 PM

#TurnItOutWithTiler - The New York City Ballet dancer Tiler Peck will teach her daily ballet class live on Instagram! click here

2:00 PM

Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge - Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Special guest Rachel Bay Jones! click here

Battery Dance TV- Musical Theatre - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

3:00 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home-Breaking into Broadway: Costume Month! | Cathy Parrott - Explore the importance of costume design in a theatrical piece through the non-verbal cues imbedded in every costume. Associate costume designer Cathy Parrott will take you behind the scenes for an in depth look at the artistic methods of fashioning costumes from page to stage. click here

Battery Dance TV- Hip Hop for Kids - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

4:00 PM

Marie's Crisis Weekend Warm-Up - Stuck inside and dying for a reason to sing out? Well get your vocal chords stretched and ready, because you're about to belt your way into this weekend! click here

Lincoln Center at Home - The Black Clown by Langston Hughes- In celebration of Harlem Week, opera singer Davóne Tines leads a special audio excerpt from The Black Clown, a music-theater piece adapted from the... click here

Live with Atlantic | Inside the Ensemble - Atlantic Ensemble members discuss the history of our company, and how their work has evolved since those early days. This week, come chat with Giancarlo Esposito! click here

5:00 PM

Virtual Halston - Award-winning actors Mercedes Ruehl and Michael Urie reunite to discuss their unforgettable turns as mother and son in the recent revival of TORCH SONG TRILOGY click here

6:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Rumba - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

6:30 PM

Ailey Extension - Dance Cardio with Matthew Johnson Harris click here

7:00 PM

#LAOAtHome - Tenor Andrew Owens makes his virtual company debut with pianist Chris Reynolds and flautist Jessica Warren, in a program of Italian romances and songs made famous by Mario Lanza. click here

Merely Players Presents: Covid's Metamorphoses by Steven Miller - Don't miss Merely Players Presents online production of Steven Miller's "Covid's Metamorphoses", an up-to-date homage to Ovid's myth, this Friday, August 21, 7 pm-9 pm in Zoom format. Directed by Myrna Feldman, "Covid's Metamorphoses" explores modern day relationships during these challenging times. This "socially distanced" romance based on the Greek myth of Apollo and Daphne, features a talented cast. Award winning playwright, screenwriter and actor Daniel Guyton plays the hilarious Cupid, god of love; Jon Smith Vertullo is Powell, a young man searching for "the one"; Parker Hughes is sweet Laurel; and Lee Buechelle is her loving father. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Verdi's Simon Boccanegra Starring Adrianne Pieczonka, Marcello Giordani, Plácido Domingo, and James Morris, conducted by James Levine. From February 6, 2010. click here

8:00 PM

She Kills Monsters: Virtual Realms - In this pandemic era of arts we live in - theatrical artists around the world are working to continue producing great works for audiences to enjoy and learn from. In this blend of theater and film, performances are live streamed from across the state and digitally blended into a unique online experience. She Kills Monsters tells the story of Agnes Evans as she leaves her childhood home in Ohio following the death of her teenage sister, Tilly. When Agnes finds Tilly's Dungeons & Dragons notebook, however, she stumbles into a journey of discovery and action-packed adventure in the imaginary world that was Tilly's refuge. In this high-octane dramatic comedy laden with homicidal fairies, nasty ogres, and 90s pop culture, acclaimed young playwright Qui Nguyen offers a heart-pounding homage to the geek and warrior within us all. click here

meet you at the Galaxy Diner. - Bill is in Alaska. AG is in New York. They're old high school pals who have nearly forgotten one another. But when they reconnect by chance over AOL Instant Messenger, a wave of memories and emotions come back. Can outer space give clarity to Bill and AG's relationship and place in the universe? Can looking back help them remember who they are? click here

Virtual Rule of 7x7: LimeFest Edition - RULE OF 7x7 is an ongoing series that premieres 7 new short plays by 7 different writers. For each round of 7x7, every playwright devises one rule & then each playwright creates a new piece incorporating ALL 7 rules.... For this LIMEFEST edition, the show will feature the work of all womxn and non-binary artists. click here

PorchlightPalooza - Celebrating Porchlight Music Theatre's 25 year history as Chicago's home for music theatre-with songs from throughout the years and a kick-off from co-chairs Deann and Rick Bayless and Donna LaPietra and Bill Kurtis. click here

Joe's Pub Live - Black Music has always played a role in American protest, hope, and resilience. In this four part series, curator and host Michael Mwenso leads us on a journey of meaningful songs from the Black roots expression that speak to the ultimate human expression that has propelled change, continues to advance our nation's consciousness, and will serve as the guiding force towards healing. Shenel Johns has developed her own eclectic style, counting among her influences Ella Fitzgerald, Abbey Lincoln, and Sarah Vaughn. She has shared the stage with music royalty including Curtis Fuller, Hank Jones, Dionne Warwick, and Sheila Jordan. A native of Hartford, CT, Johns studied performance with such jazz legends such as Rene McLean, Jimmy Greene, and Nat Reeves. She graduated from the Jackie McLean Institute at the Hartt School of Music with a bachelor's degree in music management. She served a musical residency at Jazz at Lincoln Center (JALC) Doha, then honored Billie Holiday as part of JALC's New York production of Billie and the Boys. Johns has also performed a tribute to another of her idols, Lena Horne, at New York City's famed Appel Theater. click here

9:00 PM

BPN Town Hall: E-Ticket to Broadway & Mama's Talkin' Loud, with TWO very special guests! - Are you ready for some Homemade Family Magic? Join for a special "Extra Magic Hour" of "E-Ticket to Broadway" in special collaboration with "Mamas Talkin' Loud" as part of the Broadway Podcast Network's Special Live events on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 9:00pm EST. Hosted by David Alpert, Cara Cooper, and Jessica Rush, special Broadway Stars & parents Tony Award-winner Annaleigh Ashford (Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde, "Masters of Sex") and Deedee Magno Hall (Wicked, If/Then, "Steven Universe," "The Mickey Mouse Club") will chat about family trips to the Disney Parks. Special guest appearances by your favorite DIY Disney Experts on how to bring the magic into your homes! The event also serves as a fundraiser for Gilana's Fund. See ya real soon! click here

