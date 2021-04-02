Virtual Theatre Today: Friday, April 2- with Lauren Patten, Derrick Baskin, and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, April 2, 2021.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Time

6:30 PM

Efflorescence: Episode 5 - Efflorescence tells the story of six disparate people who have been living together for a year in an old farmhouse in the Catskills that has been transformed into a safe haven for Vulnerable Expendables. The story unfolds over seven nights that coincide with the nights on which each episode will be presented. The characters begin each night by singing together while they wash their hands outside in a tub of warm water. Each night they take a turn telling stories - stories of life-changing encounters with dogs, snakes, obscene plant life, sea nymphs, and the School of Disembodied Poetics. Linking these tales is the story of their evolving relationships - their struggle and fascination with each other and the natural world around them. The first episode begins on a night when a mysterious stranger arrives, shaking up the world they have created for themselves. The cast of Efflorescence features Will Badgett, Suli Holum, Jax Jackson, Violet Newman, Tina Shepard, Louise Smith and Connie Winstonalong with musicians Maria Kovacevic and Sam Kulik. Efflorescence was written and composed by OBIE Award-winner Ellen Maddow (founding member of Talking Band). OBIE Award-winner Paul Zimet directs (founding member of Talking Band). Sound design is by Tyler Kieffer (Plano - Drama Desk nomination), with additional musical arrangements by Sam Kulik and Maria Kovacevic. click here

LAUREN PATTEN: LIVE IN CONCERT - Lauren Patten, the New York City skyline, and you. TodayTix reunites the audience and the artist - safely - during this one-night-only event. Join the Tony nominee and Jagged Little Pill standout for an outdoor acoustic performance on the rooftop of Showfields in Manhattan's NOHO neighborhood. click here

7:00 PM

The Sorcerer's Apprentice - James Seabright presents The Sorcerer's Apprentice by Richard Hough and Ben Morales Frost Tickets £15 +£3 transaction fee This enchanting new British musical explores the extraordinary world of a sorcerer and his rebellious daughter, as she discovers the explosive possibilities of her newfound magical powers. Against the backdrop of the Northern Lights, a small town has been pushed to the brink of collapse in a bid for progress and prosperity. To rescue Midgard from certain destruction, father and daughter must heal their relationship and work together. This gripping family-friendly story sees brooms coming to life and love blossoming anew. Acclaimed musical theatre writers Richard Hough and Ben Morales Frost have created this gender-swapped twist on the timeless poem by Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, which also inspired the Dukas symphony that memorably featured in the Disney film Fantasia. click here

The Secret Garden: Spring Version - Watch our Beginner/Intermediate Cast perform this beautiful musical! Orphaned in India, 11 year-old Mary Lennox returns to Yorkshire to live with her embittered, reclusive uncle Archibald and his invalid son Colin. The estate's many wonders include a magic garden which beckons the children with haunting melodies and the "Dreamers," spirits from Mary's past who guide her through her new life, dramatizing The Secret Garden's compelling tale of forgiveness and renewal. click here

THE COMPLETELY DIFFERENT LATE SHOW: ONLINE EDITION - It's fast and most definitely furious. Straight from the top, The Groundlings Main Company delivers a special online improv experience that could only happen LATE* at night! The perfect way to end the work week, so kick back and unwind with The Groundlings. click here

The Garden - Next. In the middle of the woods, a cabin. Long abandoned, but rediscovered by Joan and Sam. In a play on the periphery of realism, two storytellers must decide between staying or going, and what to do with the body. Writer & Co-Director - Jesse B Koehler Co-Director - Taylor Bloom Joan - Kelley Heyer Sam - Scout Backus Stills and Graphics by Brandon Cobalt Recommended age 14+, strong language, simulated violence, blood A Talk Back with the Artists will directly follow the show click here

7:30 PM

Broadcast at the Crossroads - Composer and producer Lisa Bielawa, in collaboration with the DePauw University School of Music, presents the online world premiere of Broadcast at the Crossroads on Friday, April 2, 2021 at 7:30pm ET. The video will remain online to watch after its initial premiere, available at www.lisabielawa.net/broadcast-at-the-crossroads and on DePauw University School of Music's YouTube channel. This new work is the culmination of Bielawa's Composer-in-Residence appointment at DePauw's annual Music of the 21st Century festival, organized by School of Music professor Dr. Eliza Brown. Though the residency was originally scheduled pre-pandemic to be in-person, Bielawa and Brown pivoted their work together as a way to build community in the challenging lockdown conditions. The virtual performance will also include a performance of Bielawa's work Vireo Canons and Chorale by pianist and professor May Phang, a performance of a selection of my work The Great Plasto-Dio Dada Drama by percussion student Landen Wood, a discussion about Broadcast at the Crossroads with Dr. Brown and participating students, and a live Q&A session. Following the premiere, the video will remain online at the same link and on DePauw University School of Music's YouTube channel, accessible to the public for free. click here

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Massenet's Werther Starring Lisette Oropesa, Sophie Koch, Jonas Kaufmann, and David Bizic, conducted by Alain Altinoglu. Production by Sir Richard Eyre. From March 15, 2013. click here

8:00 PM

Prometheus Bound - Through the prism of racial and gender injustice, Prometheus Bound is a protest against the discrepancy between what's legal and what's right, against oppression veiled as order. Director Ran Xia sets Howard Rubenstein's adaptation of Aeschylus's Prometheus Bound against a backdrop of the tumultuous American socio-political climate. Prometheus Bound is fully designed and staged for an audience of no one in The Tank's 98-seat theater. Instead, it is captured for the screen by Iris Media Works as a purely cinematic experience, with masks, original music and deeply compelling performances of the late Rubenstein's visionary text. The cast for Prometheus Bound includes Sophia Aranda, Juan Arturo, Olivia Rose Barresi, Chloe Simone Crawford, Brenda Crawley, Iván Hernandez, Macy Lanceta, Alice Marcondes, and Kaila Wooten. click here

Stars in the House - Game Night with guests TBA click here

Amour - Directed by Fofonoff, the cast of Amour will feature Tony Award nominee Derrick Baskin (Ain't Too Proud), Drew Gehling (Waitress), Kara Lindsay (Newsies), Kevin Massey (A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder), Tony Award nominee Adam Pascal (Rent), Christiani Pitts (A Bronx Tale: The Musical), Jennifer Saìnchez (Pretty Woman: The Musical), Thom Sesma (Sweeney Todd at Barrow Street Theatre), Vishal Vaidya (Groundhog Day), and Drama Desk Award winner Rachel York (Head Over Heels). click here

Bringing You Broadway - Bringing You Broadway, is a new non-profit organization where Broadway artists create unique performances for children with developmental disabilities. Join Bringing You Broadway for a very special benefit concert being live streamed for 4 day. This concert brings together artists from stage and screen and is hosted by BYB's co-founders, Emma Degerstedt and Hannah Jewel Kohn, and shot at the Watermark at Pier 15; this is sure to be a memorable event. Garret Clayton (Teen Beach Movie, Hairspray Live!), Lena Hall (Kinky Boots, Hedwig and The Angry Inch), Derek Klena (Jagged Little Pill, Anastasia), Damon J. Gillespie (Newsies, Tiny Pretty Things on Netflix), Constantine Maroulis (Rock of Ages, American Idol Season 4), Jackie Burns (Wicked,If/Then), Dan DeLuca (Newsies), Emma Degerstedt (Smokey Joe's Cafe, Desperate Measures), Hannah Jewel Kohn (Frozen National Tour, Beauty and The Beast National Tour), Caroline Bowman (Wicked, Frozen), Austin Colby (Frozen), Taylor Iman Jones (Head Over Heels, Groundhog Day), Talia Suskauer (Wicked National Tour, Be More Chill), Emily Bautista (Miss Saigon, Les Miserables National Tour), Ashley Blanchet (Frozen, Beautiful), Jerusha Cavazos (The Prom), Ryann Redmond (Bring It On The Musical, Frozen), JJ Nieman (Book of Mormon, Ratatouille The Musical), Nasia Thomas (Ain't Too Proud, Caroline, Or Change), Ben Bogen (Frozen on Broadway, Jersey Boys National Tour), Daniel Yearwood (Once On This Island, Hamilton) and Trevor Dion Nicholas (Aladdin) click here

9:00 PM

Theatre in the Dark's MOBY DICK IN THE DARK - Live online audio theatre from one of Chicago's most innovative theatre groups! Turn off your screen and crank up your speakers as you come with us into the dark... "Call me Ishmael..." After losing his leg in pursuit of the devilish white whale Moby Dick, Captain Ahab vows vengeance at all costs, but to what lengths will he turn to seek that vengeance--and at what cost to his crew? Actors broadcast live across 5,500 miles to audiences in real time as Theatre in the Dark cooks with signature style the story of young Ishmael's three-year voyage across the earth's oceans in pursuit of Captain Ahab's fiery revenge for an elusive and vengeful sperm whale named Moby Dick. MOBY DICK IN THE DARK is performed entirely without visuals, combining recorded sound, live Foley effects, an original musical score, and the human voice, to tell the story. click here