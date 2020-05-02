Virtual Theatre This Weekend: May 2-3- with Laura Benanti, Ephraim Sykes and More!

Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Theatre Today!

Broadway might be dark this month, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway this weekend, May 2-3, 2020.

What can you watch Saturday?

11:00am- Brittany Zeinstra leads Broadway Song and Story Time with Broadway Babysitters.

2:00pm- The Prom cast leads Broadway Snack & Chat with Broadway Babysitters.

3:30pm- Fernell Hogan leads a Broadway Dance Party with Broadway Babysitters.

6:00pm- Laura Benanti shines the spotlight on students with a #SunshineSongs live concert. Watch here!

6:30pm- Feinstein's/54 Below continues its #54BelowAtHome series with Joe Iconis and Lauren Marcus in 'Love Letter'. Watch the show live here!

7:30pm- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Verdi's Luisa Miller

(starring Sonya Yoncheva, Piotr Beczała, and Plácido Domingo, conducted by Bertrand de Billy). Watch here!

8:00pm- Stars in the House continues with Chita Rivera and friends! Watch right here at BroadwayWorld!

9:30pm- The Tank hosts Shot 4 Shot- A drinking game with a movie problem (but online). Actors are blind-cast, scripts are distributed on the day of the show, and drinking rules are rolled out shortly. Play along! Watch here!

What can you watch Sunday?

11:00am- Abby Smith leads Broadway Song and Story Time with Broadway Babysitters.

2:00pm- Ephraim Sykes leads Broadway Snack & Chat with Broadway Babysitters.

2:00pm- Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley will continue Stars in the House with the cast of The Prom. Watch right here at BroadwayWorld!

3:00pm- Richard Yoder leads a Broadway Dance Party with Broadway Babysitters.

3:00pm- Primary Stages is hosting Read-Alongs for the fans by the fans! If you've loved seeing their shows in the past and have longed to jump up on stage and participate, they have picked some crowd favorites for you, our audiences, to read out loud over Zoom. This Sunday features All in the Timing by David Ives. Watch here!

7:00pm- Mario Cantone hosts the the 35th Annual Lucille Lortel Awards. Watch here!

7:30pm- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Borodin's Prince Igor

(starring Oksana Dyka, Anita Rachvelishvili, and Ildar Abdrazakov, conducted by Gianandrea Noseda). Watch here!

8:00pm- Stars in the House continues with the cast of The Full Monty! Watch right here at BroadwayWorld!

9:30pm- The Tank hosts Shot 4 Shot- A drinking game with a movie problem (but online). Actors are blind-cast, scripts are distributed on the day of the show, and drinking rules are rolled out shortly. Play along! Watch here!

Also- be sure to check back later today for our next Living Room Concerts video, featuring one of our favorite Broadway stars performing from their home!

What can you watch anytime?

The Shows Must Go On- ALW 50th Concert

National Theatre at Home- Frankenstein

Lincoln Center Pop-Up Classroom

American Shakespeare Center

Irish Rep's The Show Must Go Online

New Victory Arts Break

L.A. Theatre Works's "Set the Stage For Learning"

Theatre Wit's Teenage Dick

Primary Plus Virtual Master Class

What did you miss yesterday?

Marcus sings from her living room!

Child stars unite & more visit Stars in the House!

BroadwayWorld Rewinds with Pygmalion!

Get your workout on with MFF!

Ben counts down his favorite Sondheim!

Ridge chats with Paige!





