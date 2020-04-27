BWW Exclusive: Get Fit in 15 with a Minimalist Workout from Mark Fisher Fitness Trainer Harold Gibbons!

Click Here for More Articles on Staying Fit While Staying In

Your fitness doesn't have to hit PAUSE, so we're teaming up with Mark Fisher Fitness to offer you a bodyweight workout to get your fitness fix! Mark Fisher Fitness's Steward of Strength Harold Gibbons is here to show you a you a bodyweight workout to get your fitness fix. Today we have a minimalist workout for some metabolic mayhem!

BWW x MFF FIT IN 15 WORKOUT

Take 3-4 minutes for a quick warm-up to get prepared: Belly Lift Breathing for 60 seconds helps us set our intentions for the workout and reset our nervous system - it's like the calm before the storm.Then, the Spiderman Lunge helps you stretch your legs, hips, and shoulders, while the Hemingway Shuffle helps loosen the adductor muscles.

Now, it's time for a minimalist but meaningful workout that uses three moves:

Squats (Use weight if you have them, or bodyweight as appropriate!)

Alternating Toe-Tap Push-Ups (or push-up of choice!)

Alternating Lateral Lunge (or Alternating Reverse Lunge)

These three moves will hit all of the muscles in your body for a fantastic fitness effect. Here are three different formats that I recommend:

30 seconds of work, 30 seconds of rest.

40 seconds of work, 30 seconds of rest.

10 reps every minute on the minute. (This could be 20-50 seconds of work depending on your tempo.

You can do as many rounds of those three moves as you want, but 15-30 minutes of this should be a great mood and fitness booster. These three moves, moving with urgency, will elevate your heart rate a surprising amount! For more online fitness shenanigans from the crew at @mffclubhouse, visit markfisherfitness.com/online.





Related Articles