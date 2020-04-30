Click Here for More Articles on Ben's 10
VIDEO: Watch Ben Cameron Count Down Sondheim Songs on Ben's Ten
BroadwayWorld is excited to announce that we've teamed with the one and only Ben Cameron for a brand new live series, Ben's 10- counting down his favorite Broadway things. Each week, we'll announce a brand new Broadway category that Ben will dissect in detail. Will the list be completely subjective? Totally. Will he make you laugh in the process? You bet!
This week, Ben picks the greatest songs by Broadway legend Stephen Sondheim. Which songs will make the list? Tune in today, April 30 at 3pm to find out!
