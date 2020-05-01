Elaine Paige Tells Stories of EVITA, CATS, HAIR, and More on Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge

Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Yesterday, April 30, he chatted with living legend, Elaine Paige!

Paige first talked about what a typical day in her life looks like right now, amidst the health crisis.

"I get up in the morning, I shower, I have breakfast, I have my tea," she said. "I like to keep it some sort of a routine, have some kind of structure in my life. So I kind of do the same things I've always done first thing in the morning."

She goes on to say that she has been reading more than she used to, as well as painting and cooking.

"Now we've got time to enjoy the simple pleasures of life, like sitting and reading a book or a bit of painting," she said. "I have to admit I'm really rather enjoying the fact that there are no deadlines and I haven't got to rush anywhere to another appointment."

Throughout the rest of the interview, Paige reflects on many of her past performances, including her start on tour with Roar of the Greasepaint, her West End debut in Hair, her Broadway debut in Sunset Boulevard, creating the role of Eva Peron in Evita, and of course, Cats.

One of the stories Paige told was the first time she appeared naked on stage in Hair. Her fellow cast member, Gary Hamilton, had offered to hold her hand onstage for moral support.

"I put my hand out to grab hold of his hand, only he was 6-foot-something and I wasn't," she said. "It wasn't his hand I was holding, if you get my drift."

Watch the full interview here!

Elaine Paige, actress, recording artist, concert performer, producer and broadcaster, Olivier Award winner and five-time nominee, created the role of Eva Peron in Evita and thereafter created the roles of Grizabella in Cats (the song "Memory" becoming her signature) and Florence in Chess. Further productions include Sunset Blvd (London/New York); Anything Goes; Piaf; The King & I and Sweeney Todd (Drama Desk nomination). Elaine has recorded 26 albums, received an OBE for services to Musical Theater and presents a weekly BBC Radio 2 program Elaine Paige On Sunday.





