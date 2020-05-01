Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Watch Andrew Lloyd Webber's Royal Albert Hall Birthday Celebration- Live at 2pm!
Andrew Lloyd Webber's Royal Albert Hall Celebration will stream today as The Shows Must Go On continues! Fans can tune in today, May 1 (2pm), to watch this tribute, which was held in honor of the composer's 50th birthday. Performers include Tina Arena, Antonio Banderas, Glenn Close, Donny Osmond, and more.
The concert is free to watch, but fans wishing to make a donation, are directed to Acting for Others, Broadway Cares and Actors Benevolent Fund.
