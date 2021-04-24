Virtual Theatre This Weekend: April 24-25- with Mandy Gonzalez, Andrea McArdle and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway this weekend, April 24-25, 2021.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

Planning ahead? Visit BroadwayWorld's full Streaming Calendar!

Saturday, April 24

12:00 PM

City in Transition: The Quadrant Series - Every city has its stories. This innovative on-demand digital production from Theater Alliance weaves together tales from across Washington, DC - sharing histories, experiences, and issues from within the District's four quadrants. Directed by Raymond O. Caldwell and written by Khadijah Z. Ali-Coleman, Avery Collins, Shalom Omo-Osagie, and Leslie Scott-Jones, CITY IN TRANSITION provides a dynamic account of our nation's capital from artists who call the city their home. click here

BALTIMORE, IT'S ME - DC-based actor, singer and member of the Everyman Theatre Resident Company of Artists, Felicia Curry, delivers a musical love letter to her newly-adopted city of Baltimore, with a special two-week streaming run of BALTIMORE, IT'S ME. Created and performed by Curry and directed by Everyman Associate Artistic Director, Noah Himmelstein, this cabaret event features special guest and Resident Company member, Katie Kleiger, with musical direction and piano accompaniment by Anthony Smith. This cabaret-style performance has Curry introducing herself to Baltimore, as the Charm City revealing itself to her. Baltimore, It's Me features such diverse musical numbers from across the spectrum as the upbeat and airy "Good Morning, Baltimore!" from the Broadway musical Hairspray, to Marvin Gaye's political anthem, "What's Going On," and the Gershwin classic, "Someone to Watch Over Me." click here

2:30 PM

Working: A Musical - Based on Studs Turkel's 1974 best-selling book of interviews with everyday Americans, this contemporary musical shows that, for most people, a job is far more than just a paycheck; it's an identity and a point of pride. During the course of one 24-hour day, we meet a cross-section of workers as they go about their interrelated occupations and reflect on their aspirations, frustrations, regrets and accomplishments. Their individual stories - told through a variety of song styles - are moving, humorous, and relatable. From factory workers to firefighters, schoolteachers to stonemasons, hedge fund managers to homemakers, the unsung heroes of the economy finally have their voices heard in Working! click here

7:00 PM

Berth Breach/Breech Birth by Inda Craig-Galván - During a house call for a pregnant mare, a veterinarian discovers an entire ship filled with enslaved people, inside the horse's uterus. And one enslaved man sees her, too. Is she imagining it all? Can she get them out? And if she can, what happens to them then? What has happened to any of us? This play explores the world of a Black farming community in America and examines how cycles of birth, life, and death look much different to those of the African Diaspora. click here

7:30 PM

MINE by Shayna Strype - A mountain, mined of her insides, collapses into rubble. Near the wreckage, a marriage ends and the home grieves the loss of the family it once housed. Underground, a groundhog hoards an enormous collection of the family's discarded sentimental items. As the Rubble, the Home, and the Groundhog attempt to reassemble the remnants of their crumbled histories, their worlds begin to merge and intertwine. This solo performance uses puppetry, live-feed projections, stop-motion animation, live green-screen, wearable sculptures, and miniatures to weave together themes of nostalgia, excess, and the destructive human urge to colonize land, bodies, and minds. Approx. run time: 55 minutes. Rated E for Everyone. click here

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Beethoven's Fidelio Starring Karita Mattila, Ben Heppner, Falk Struckmann, and René Pape, conducted by James Levine. Production by Jürgen Flimm. From October 28, 2000. click here

Songs of Hope 2021 - Jimmy Awards finalist and NYU Tisch School of the Arts student J.R. Heckman will host Songs of Hope 2021, a benefit concert supporting underserved arts education. The concert will feature Tony Award winner Annaleigh Ashford and Broadway Veterans Teal Wicks, Telly Leung, Crystal Monee Hall and Mark McVey. click here

8:00 PM

Stars in the House - Game Night with Mandy Gonzalez and Andrea McArdle! click here

Islands of Contentment - Co-produced by Hypokrit Productions and The Tank in association with Autonomous Works, Dipti Bramhandkar's Islands of Contentment is a moving meditation comprised of thirteen monologues. An elegy to the (dis)harmony of romantic relationships, each piece invites us into the intimate, poignant, and hilarious interactions with significant others in the form of modern-day confessionals. Thirteen characters reflect on moments that feel strangely familiar: the break-up dream, the plight of the nice guy, the ex who unexpectedly shows up, and even a baking fetish. No one writes love songs about this stuff. Islands of Contentment is a one-of-a-kind virtual show that transports small audiences to the characters through the power of Zoom. Each performance is unique to the audience, the actors, and which order the audience chooses. click here

Virtual Rule of 7x7: April Edition - 7 writers. 7 rules. 7 new virtual plays. 2 nights only. Performed on Zoom | Streamed on YouTube. Hosted & Produced by Brett Epstein. click here

Clu-eth - It's like if Shakespeare wrote "Clue". Forsooth. The play resets the story to 1606 England as though Shakespeare had originally penned the cult classic murder-comedy based on a popular board game. a?? a?? click here

Rock of Ages: All-Star Reunion Concert - Featuring a soon-to-be-announced "supergroup" of Rock of Ages stars from across the globe, the Rock of Ages: All-Star Reunion Concert will feature live performances of the greatest hits of the 1980s, like you've never heard them before - blasting worldwide right off the legendary Sunset Strip itself, from the Rock of Ages Hollywood stage at The Bourbon Room, with special surprise performances from New York City. The night will be tailormade for audiences yearning to stream at the top of their lungs - whether a long-time fan, or someone just lookin' for "nuthin' but a good time" to break up a year of zoom meetings. In-home pyro kits sold separately (...by Walmart). click here

9:00 PM

Islands of Contentment - Co-produced by Hypokrit Productions and The Tank in association with Autonomous Works, Dipti Bramhandkar's Islands of Contentment is a moving meditation comprised of thirteen monologues. An elegy to the (dis)harmony of romantic relationships, each piece invites us into the intimate, poignant, and hilarious interactions with significant others in the form of modern-day confessionals. Thirteen characters reflect on moments that feel strangely familiar: the break-up dream, the plight of the nice guy, the ex who unexpectedly shows up, and even a baking fetish. No one writes love songs about this stuff. Islands of Contentment is a one-of-a-kind virtual show that transports small audiences to the characters through the power of Zoom. Each performance is unique to the audience, the actors, and which order the audience chooses. click here

Watch With... Bruce Campbell presents The Evil Dead II - WATCH WITH...the stars! Have you ever dreamed of watching your favorite movie with the star from that flick? Now is your chance to hand over the remote control to the stars and let them guide you through your faves like you have never experienced it before. Join the celebrity watch party and relive the movie through the eyes of the star - pausing the action to explain scenes, tell unknown stories about the action, or provide funny tidbits of trivia... straight from the source. click here

10:00 PM

Islands of Contentment - Co-produced by Hypokrit Productions and The Tank in association with Autonomous Works, Dipti Bramhandkar's Islands of Contentment is a moving meditation comprised of thirteen monologues. An elegy to the (dis)harmony of romantic relationships, each piece invites us into the intimate, poignant, and hilarious interactions with significant others in the form of modern-day confessionals. Thirteen characters reflect on moments that feel strangely familiar: the break-up dream, the plight of the nice guy, the ex who unexpectedly shows up, and even a baking fetish. No one writes love songs about this stuff. Islands of Contentment is a one-of-a-kind virtual show that transports small audiences to the characters through the power of Zoom. Each performance is unique to the audience, the actors, and which order the audience chooses. click here

Sunday, April 25

12:00 PM

City in Transition: The Quadrant Series - Every city has its stories. This innovative on-demand digital production from Theater Alliance weaves together tales from across Washington, DC - sharing histories, experiences, and issues from within the District's four quadrants. Directed by Raymond O. Caldwell and written by Khadijah Z. Ali-Coleman, Avery Collins, Shalom Omo-Osagie, and Leslie Scott-Jones, CITY IN TRANSITION provides a dynamic account of our nation's capital from artists who call the city their home. click here

BALTIMORE, IT'S ME - DC-based actor, singer and member of the Everyman Theatre Resident Company of Artists, Felicia Curry, delivers a musical love letter to her newly-adopted city of Baltimore, with a special two-week streaming run of BALTIMORE, IT'S ME. Created and performed by Curry and directed by Everyman Associate Artistic Director, Noah Himmelstein, this cabaret event features special guest and Resident Company member, Katie Kleiger, with musical direction and piano accompaniment by Anthony Smith. This cabaret-style performance has Curry introducing herself to Baltimore, as the Charm City revealing itself to her. Baltimore, It's Me features such diverse musical numbers from across the spectrum as the upbeat and airy "Good Morning, Baltimore!" from the Broadway musical Hairspray, to Marvin Gaye's political anthem, "What's Going On," and the Gershwin classic, "Someone to Watch Over Me." click here

1:00 PM

Email Pro, ft. Susie Essman! - Email Pro is a recurring 60-minute livestream based on Ivan Anderson's long-running email performance art. The show consists of writing and sending emails to strangers, whose email addresses are provided by members of the chat audience. The emails themselves consist of parodies of self-help, absurd distortions of what it's like to be a person, and frantic attempts to tell the truth and be helpful. Writing and sending them serves as a vehicle for improvised standup comedy and a very glitchy masterclass in using email. click here

2:00 PM

Stage Door Masterclass: Brittney Johnson - Brittney teaches acting through song, monologue and scene work. Brittney Johnson is an accomplished Broadway actress. She translates her experience in the industry into workshops, masterclasses, and speaking engagements to better prepare students and industry professionals for all the facets of life as a Performing Artist. The final half hour will include a Q&A with the opportunity for participants to ask questions. Tickets are also on sale for those wishing to audit (observe only) the class. Those participants will not be able to interact with Brittney, or perform for her, but may submit questions for her to answer during the Q&A. Brittney Johnson is an accomplished Broadway actress. Most recently she made Broadway History by becoming the first Woman of Color to play Glinda in Wicked on Broadway. Other Broadway credits include Les Miserables (Eponine), Motown the Musical (u/s Diana Ross), Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (Little Eva), Sunset Boulevard, and Kristin Chenoweth's : For The Girls. Brittney is also a sought after Audition and Vocal Performance Coach. She translates her experience in the industry into workshops, masterclasses, and speaking engagements to better prepare students and industry professionals for all the facets of life as a Performing Artist. As an Artistic Life Coach, Brittney advises and encourages artists of all walks of life, helping them discover and reach their highest potential in their personal and professional lives. It is Brittney's goal and desire to spread joy and encourage empathy through her artistry and outreach. click here

WEIRD PLAYS FOR A WEIRD YEAR A Curated Anthology of Weirdness - Join us for a celebration of weirdness, as we lean into these wonderful works that comprise a new play anthology The Weirdest Plays of 2020 available here. There are plenty of short play collections available - But we wanted something more! We wanted to put together a grouping of new works that reflect a different, weirder aesthetic. Plays with octopuses, talking elephants, plays that take place in the last car of a rolling shit train. And then 2020 itself devolved into the weirdest year any of us had likely encountered in our lifetimes, and - suddenly these weird plays seem all the more relevant! This exciting event features A RARE BIRD by Bella Poynton, ESTRAGON'S BOOT by Daniella Vinitski Mooney, LA 8 AM, Mark Harvey Levine, MALCOLM by Joe Starzyk, OLD AGE AND TREACHERY by Wyatt Lamoureux, PERFECT NUMBERS by Diana Burbano, ADAPT OR DIE by Robin Rice, THE ELEPHANT AND THE LIGHT IN CLAIRE'S SUITCASE by Greg Romero, TWO-TIMING LOAF OF BREAD by Ryan M. Bultrowicz, VAGINA OF VENGEANCE by Tiffany Antone and SH*T TRAIN by Rachael Carnes. Creative teams hail from every corner of the U.S. and Canada. click here

Berth Breach/Breech Birth by Inda Craig-Galván - During a house call for a pregnant mare, a veterinarian discovers an entire ship filled with enslaved people, inside the horse's uterus. And one enslaved man sees her, too. Is she imagining it all? Can she get them out? And if she can, what happens to them then? What has happened to any of us? This play explores the world of a Black farming community in America and examines how cycles of birth, life, and death look much different to those of the African Diaspora. Berth Breach/Breech Birth will be performed on Saturday, April 24, at 7:00 pm PT and Sunday, April 25, at 2:00 pm PT. Tickets are available on a sliding scale. click here

2:30 PM

Working: A Musical - Based on Studs Turkel's 1974 best-selling book of interviews with everyday Americans, this contemporary musical shows that, for most people, a job is far more than just a paycheck; it's an identity and a point of pride. During the course of one 24-hour day, we meet a cross-section of workers as they go about their interrelated occupations and reflect on their aspirations, frustrations, regrets and accomplishments. Their individual stories - told through a variety of song styles - are moving, humorous, and relatable. From factory workers to firefighters, schoolteachers to stonemasons, hedge fund managers to homemakers, the unsung heroes of the economy finally have their voices heard in Working! click here

3:00 PM

The Seth Concert Series- Mandy Gonzalez - Mandy Gonzalez possesses one of the most powerful and versatile contemporary voices of our time. Currently starring in the megahit Hamilton as Angelica Schuyler, Mandy also originated and starred as Nina Rosario in the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical, In The Heights, for which she received a Drama Desk Award. She has starred as Elphaba in the Broadway production of Wicked, blowing the roof off of New York's Gershwin Theatre each night as she belted out the signature song, "Defying Gravity," and for which she was honored with a Broadway.com Award for Best Replacement. Other Broadway roles include Princess Amneris in the Elton John and Tim Rice musical, Aida, and Lennon, where she portrayed Beatles icon John Lennon. Mandy made her Broadway debut in Jim Steinman's Dance of the Vampires, starring opposite Michael Crawford. Mandy received an OBIE Award and overwhelming critical praise for her performance in the Off-Broadway production of Eli's Comin', directed by Diane Paulus, and based on the music and lyrics of singer-songwriter Laura Nyro. Television viewers have the pleasure of seeing Mandy in the recurring role of Lucy Knox on the hit CBS drama, Madam Secretary. Mandy also appeared as Agent Susan Combs on the hit series Quantico, as well as guest appearances on Doubt, White Collar, The Good Wife, among others. Equally at home on the big and small screen, she has appeared in Across the Universe, directed by Julie Taymor, After, starring opposite Pablo Schreiber, and Man on a Ledge with Sam Worthington. Mandy can also be heard as the voice of Mei in Disney's Mulan 2. A frequent concert soloist, she has performed with symphony orchestras including New York Pops, Philly Pops, Cleveland Orchestra, Naples Philharmonic, Forth Worth, Jacksonville, Indianapolis, Baltimore, Arkansas, Anchorage, Edmonton, Ottawa, and Youngstown Symphonies, among many others. Mandy released her debut album, FEARLESS, with Warner Music which debuted at #13 on the iTunes charts. Her album - hailed as "a genre-defying, highly-personal, daring, and brilliant debut" (Pop Bytes) - delivers new, original songs from some of the most accomplished writers in the music industry, including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jennifer Nettles, Bill Sherman, and Tom Kitt. Mandy is the founder of the #FearlessSquad, an online platform that focuses on positivity and inclusiveness. click here

4:00 PM

THE GETT - Written by Liba Vaynberg. Featuring: Tony and Emmy nominee Tovah Feldshuh (Golda's Balcony, "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend"), PETER MARK KENDELL (Blue Ridge, Top Gun: Maverick), Alfredo Narciso (Tiny Beautiful Things, "Manifest"), Liba Vaynberg ("New Amsterdam," "The Plot Against America"), Directed by Daniella Topol (Artistic Director, Rattlestick Playwrights Theater)a??. The Gett is a Jewish myth about divorce and how we salvage and recover meaning through profound loss and ancient ritual. Proceeds benefit Rattlestick Playwrights Theater and Congregation Beth Elohim. The Gett will be available to stream on-demand through April 30th click here

The Show Goes On - Actors Training Center's (ATC) annual fundraiser, The Show Goes On, begins streaming Sunday, April 25 at 4 p.m. CDT via the Swell Fundraising site. The Show Goes On is emceed by the Emmy Award and two-time Golden Globe Award-winning star of Amazon's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" Rachel Brosnahan. The event also includes greetings and performances from celebrities and former ATC students from the worlds of television, Broadway and film. Streaming is FREE with more information and donation links available at ActorsTrainingCenter.org. The Show Goes On is an hour-long program with Brosnahan and, currently includes, celebrity greetings from Tony and Tess Goldwyn ("Scandal" and his daughter, a former ATC student), Phillipa Soo (former ATC student and original Broadway "Eliza Hamilton" in Hamilton), Matt Shively (Nickelodeon's "True Jackson, VP" and ABC's "The Real O'Neals") and Jason Ralph (Syfy's "The Magicians") and performances from Jos N. Banks (former ATC student and Kinky Boots, International and National Tours as "Lola"), Nick Blaemire (Broadway's Glory Days, singer/songwriter), Justin Jesso (former student of Carole Dibo, singer and songwriter) and performing together Carson Rammelt (former ATC student, singer/songwriter) and Sabrina Fosse (former ATC student, actor/dancer/singer). Funds raised through donations and raffles go to support ATC's outreach programs, scholarship fund, and school. click here

5:00 PM

Islands of Contentment - Co-produced by Hypokrit Productions and The Tank in association with Autonomous Works, Dipti Bramhandkar's Islands of Contentment is a moving meditation comprised of thirteen monologues. An elegy to the (dis)harmony of romantic relationships, each piece invites us into the intimate, poignant, and hilarious interactions with significant others in the form of modern-day confessionals. Thirteen characters reflect on moments that feel strangely familiar: the break-up dream, the plight of the nice guy, the ex who unexpectedly shows up, and even a baking fetish. No one writes love songs about this stuff. Islands of Contentment is a one-of-a-kind virtual show that transports small audiences to the characters through the power of Zoom. Each performance is unique to the audience, the actors, and which order the audience chooses. click here

6:00 PM

Islands of Contentment - Co-produced by Hypokrit Productions and The Tank in association with Autonomous Works, Dipti Bramhandkar's Islands of Contentment is a moving meditation comprised of thirteen monologues. An elegy to the (dis)harmony of romantic relationships, each piece invites us into the intimate, poignant, and hilarious interactions with significant others in the form of modern-day confessionals. Thirteen characters reflect on moments that feel strangely familiar: the break-up dream, the plight of the nice guy, the ex who unexpectedly shows up, and even a baking fetish. No one writes love songs about this stuff. Islands of Contentment is a one-of-a-kind virtual show that transports small audiences to the characters through the power of Zoom. Each performance is unique to the audience, the actors, and which order the audience chooses. click here

7:00 PM

Islands of Contentment - Co-produced by Hypokrit Productions and The Tank in association with Autonomous Works, Dipti Bramhandkar's Islands of Contentment is a moving meditation comprised of thirteen monologues. An elegy to the (dis)harmony of romantic relationships, each piece invites us into the intimate, poignant, and hilarious interactions with significant others in the form of modern-day confessionals. Thirteen characters reflect on moments that feel strangely familiar: the break-up dream, the plight of the nice guy, the ex who unexpectedly shows up, and even a baking fetish. No one writes love songs about this stuff. Islands of Contentment is a one-of-a-kind virtual show that transports small audiences to the characters through the power of Zoom. Each performance is unique to the audience, the actors, and which order the audience chooses. click here

Elton John AIDS FOUNDATION ACADEMY AWARDS VIEWING PARTY - The 29th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards® Pre-Party will be hosted by Emmy® and Tony Award®-winning actor and New York Times bestselling author Neil Patrick Harris alongside Sir Elton John and David Furnish, with a stripped back performance by GRAMMY® Award-winning artist Dua Lipa for the virtual event. For the first time, Foundation supporters worldwide are invited to attend the famed Oscar party by joining a 60-minute Pre-Show Special produced by Fulwell 73 at Rosewood London. Tickets for the Pre-Show are currently on sale via Ticketmaster. The Pre-Party Special will be powered by Cisco Webex to securely bring the event live to audiences. click here

7:30 PM

noise/SILENCE Featuring the Argus Quartet - 5BMF's 2020-2021 digital mainstage season continues with the premiere of "noise/SILENCE," a new concert film featuring the daring and innovative ARGUS QUARTET, co-presented by the renowned NOGUCHI MUSEUM in Queens. Filmed on-site at the museum in early April 2021, "noise/SILENCE" explores the symbiosis of silence and sound through music inspired by and in response to the art of Isamu Noguchi, the iconic 20th century sculptor. Noguchi's sculptures, on display at his eponymous museum, provide a stunning backdrop to the Argus Quartet's performances of works by John Cage, Rolf Wallin, Dorothy Rudd Moore, and Paul Wiancko, who joins the quartet as a guest performer for his piece, Vox Petra. click here

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Poulenc's Dialogues des Carmélites Starring Isabel Leonard, Adrianne Pieczonka, and Karita Mattila, conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin. Production by John Dexter. From May 11, 2019. click here

8:00 PM

The Seth Concert Series- Mandy Gonzalez - Mandy Gonzalez possesses one of the most powerful and versatile contemporary voices of our time. Currently starring in the megahit Hamilton as Angelica Schuyler, Mandy also originated and starred as Nina Rosario in the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical, In The Heights, for which she received a Drama Desk Award. She has starred as Elphaba in the Broadway production of Wicked, blowing the roof off of New York's Gershwin Theatre each night as she belted out the signature song, "Defying Gravity," and for which she was honored with a Broadway.com Award for Best Replacement. Other Broadway roles include Princess Amneris in the Elton John and Tim Rice musical, Aida, and Lennon, where she portrayed Beatles icon John Lennon. Mandy made her Broadway debut in Jim Steinman's Dance of the Vampires, starring opposite Michael Crawford. Mandy received an OBIE Award and overwhelming critical praise for her performance in the Off-Broadway production of Eli's Comin', directed by Diane Paulus, and based on the music and lyrics of singer-songwriter Laura Nyro. Television viewers have the pleasure of seeing Mandy in the recurring role of Lucy Knox on the hit CBS drama, Madam Secretary. Mandy also appeared as Agent Susan Combs on the hit series Quantico, as well as guest appearances on Doubt, White Collar, The Good Wife, among others. Equally at home on the big and small screen, she has appeared in Across the Universe, directed by Julie Taymor, After, starring opposite Pablo Schreiber, and Man on a Ledge with Sam Worthington. Mandy can also be heard as the voice of Mei in Disney's Mulan 2. A frequent concert soloist, she has performed with symphony orchestras including New York Pops, Philly Pops, Cleveland Orchestra, Naples Philharmonic, Forth Worth, Jacksonville, Indianapolis, Baltimore, Arkansas, Anchorage, Edmonton, Ottawa, and Youngstown Symphonies, among many others. Mandy released her debut album, FEARLESS, with Warner Music which debuted at #13 on the iTunes charts. Her album - hailed as "a genre-defying, highly-personal, daring, and brilliant debut" (Pop Bytes) - delivers new, original songs from some of the most accomplished writers in the music industry, including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jennifer Nettles, Bill Sherman, and Tom Kitt. Mandy is the founder of the #FearlessSquad, an online platform that focuses on positivity and inclusiveness. click here

Messages... Songs for the Soul - Messages...Songs for the Soul- The Concert features a professionally shot video of renowned jazz vocalist Brenda Alford and her Quartet performing the songs of her newest album, "Messages... Songs for the Soul". Tickets: $20 available NOW for online-viewing of the show from April 25th-May 9th. click here