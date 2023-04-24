Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge
Video: Wayne Cilento Unpacks His 50 Years Onstage and Bringing DANCIN' Back to Broadway

Dancin' is running on Broadway at the Music Box Theatre.

Apr. 24, 2023  

"I never expected something like this to happen, but it was meant to be," said Wayne Cilento about his latest Broadway endeavor, Dancin'. "I'm really excited to have the opportunity to do this, but it's not an easy task, especially because it's been 45 years! What would [Bob Fosse] do now if he was doing Dancin'? Probably a little bit of what I've done, but probably beyond... It was a challenge."

Cilento returns to the show, created by Fosse in 1978, after starring in the original production. Now, he's recreating the show's iconic movement for a new generation.

"He was so quiet and internal, so you were always trying to figure out what was in his head," he said of working with Bob. "That was the mystery and charm of him... he had so clear of an attention to everything that he was doing. That's why it took him so long to come up with steps. He did his own pre-production! He was that kind of meticulous person. Everything meant something."

Watch below as Richard catches up with Cilento at the Rosevale Cocktail Room at CIVILIAN to discuss how he approached bringing this epic revival back to the stage, his career highlights on Broadway, and so much more!







