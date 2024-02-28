Video: Watch 'The Whole World's Waitin' to Sing Your Song' from JELLY'S LAST JAM

Watch a clip of “The Whole World’s Waitin’ to Sing Your Song,” featuring Nicholas Christopher (Jelly Roll Morton), Alaman Diadhiou (Young Jelly), and the ensemble of Jelly’s Last Jam.

Jelly’s Last Jam is an electrifying musical telling the story of jazz through its self-proclaimed inventor and secured nine Tony nominations, three wins, and a Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Book for the original 1992 Broadway production.

The musical is led by director Robert O’Hara with choreography by Edgar Godineaux and tap choreography by Dormeshia, with Guest Music Director Jason Michael Webb leading The Encores! Orchestra. The cast includes Nicholas Christopher as Jelly, John Clay III as Jack the Bear, Joaquina Kalukango as Anita, Tiffany Mann as Miss Mamie, Okieriete Onaodowan as Buddy Bolden Billy Porter as Chimney Man, Leslie Uggams as Gran Mimi, and Alaman Diadhiou in his New York stage debut as Young Jelly.