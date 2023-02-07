Video: Watch KIMBERLY AKIMBO Cast in Music Video for 'This Time'

In just one week, on February 14, Ghostlight Records will release the cast recording of the critically-lauded new musical Kimberly Akimbo, which is now running on Broadway at the Booth Theatre. Pre-save the album HERE.

Ahead of the album's release, check out a new music video for "This Time."

A new musical with book and lyrics by Pulitzer Prize-winner David Lindsay-Abaire, music by Tony Award-winner Jeanine Tesori, based on the critically-acclaimed play of the same name by David Lindsay-Abaire, choreographed by Danny Mefford, and directed by Jessica Stone, Kimberly Akimbo had its world premiere at the Atlantic Theater Company, where it opened to rave reviews last winter. The production's Music Director is Chris Fenwick. Kimberly Akimbo features orchestrations by John Clancy, with additional orchestrations by Macy Schmidt. The album will be produced by Jeanine Tesori, John Clancy, and David Stone with Kurt Deutsch serving as executive producer.

Kim is a bright and funny Jersey teen, who happens to look like a 72-year-old lady. And yet her aging condition may be the least of her problems. Forced to maneuver family secrets, borderline personalities, and possible felony charges, Kim is determined to find happiness in a world where not even time is on her side.



