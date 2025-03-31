Video: Watch Sara Chase, Noah J. Ricketts & More Take Final Bows in THE GREAT GATSBY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Great Gatsby original Broadway cast members, Sara Chase, Noah J. Ricketts, John Zdrojeski, Raymond Baynard, and Pascal Pastrana, took their final bows on Sunday! Watch the video of the stars in their final curtain call in the hit musical now.

As previously announced, Michael Maliakel (Aladdin) will join the cast as Nick Carraway tonight, March 31. Linedy Genao (Bad Cinderella, On Your Feet!) joins the cast as Myrtle Wilson, with original cast member Austin Colby (Jersey Boys), taking over the role of Tom Buchanan.

Also now in the cast are new ensemble members Nathaniel Hunt (Moulin Rouge! Tour), Chase Peacock (Swept Away), Preston Taylor (Moulin Rouge! Tour), and Chase Maxwell (Wicked).

These new cast members join the musical’s new stars Ryan McCartan (Heathers The Musical, Wicked, Disney Channel’s “Liv & Maddie”) as the enigmatic Jay Gatsby, and Screen Actors Guild Award winner Sarah Hyland (“Modern Family”, Little Shop of Horrors) as Daisy Buchanan. Samantha Pauly continues her run as Jordan Baker, with Charlie Pollock as George Wilson, and Tony Award Nominee Terrence Mann as Wolfsheim.

Completing the production’s ensemble are Curtis Holland, Traci Elaine Lee, Dariana Mullen, Tess Soltau, Kayla Pecchioni, Mariah Reives, Dan Rosales, Dave Schoonover, Matt Wiercinski, Jessica Mallare White and Alexis Hasbrouck. Kurt Csolak, Carissa Gaughran, Morgan Harrison, Brandon J. Large, Samantha Pollino, Alex Prakken, Elena Ricardo, Justin Keats, and Jasmine Pearl Villaroel (After Midnight) round out the cast as swings.