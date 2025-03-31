News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Video: Watch Sara Chase, Noah J. Ricketts & More Take Final Bows in THE GREAT GATSBY

The original Broadway cast members of the hit musical took their final bows on Sunday.

By: Mar. 31, 2025
The Great Gatsby original Broadway cast members, Sara Chase, Noah J. Ricketts, John Zdrojeski, Raymond Baynard, and Pascal Pastrana, took their final bows on Sunday! Watch the video of the stars in their final curtain call in the hit musical now.

As previously announced, Michael Maliakel (Aladdin) will join the cast as Nick Carraway tonight, March 31. Linedy Genao (Bad Cinderella, On Your Feet!) joins the cast as Myrtle Wilson, with original cast member Austin Colby (Jersey Boys), taking over the role of Tom Buchanan.

Also now in the cast are new ensemble members Nathaniel Hunt (Moulin Rouge! Tour), Chase Peacock (Swept Away), Preston Taylor (Moulin Rouge! Tour), and Chase Maxwell (Wicked).

These new cast members join the musical’s new stars Ryan McCartan (Heathers The Musical, Wicked, Disney Channel’s “Liv & Maddie”) as the enigmatic Jay Gatsby, and Screen Actors Guild Award winner Sarah Hyland (“Modern Family”, Little Shop of Horrors) as Daisy Buchanan. Samantha Pauly continues her run as Jordan Baker, with Charlie Pollock as George Wilson, and Tony Award Nominee Terrence Mann as Wolfsheim.

Completing the production’s ensemble are Curtis HollandTraci Elaine LeeDariana MullenTess SoltauKayla PecchioniMariah ReivesDan RosalesDave SchoonoverMatt WiercinskiJessica Mallare White and Alexis HasbrouckKurt CsolakCarissa GaughranMorgan HarrisonBrandon J. LargeSamantha PollinoAlex PrakkenElena RicardoJustin Keats, and Jasmine Pearl Villaroel (After Midnight) round out the cast as swings.

F. Scott Fitzgerald’s novel has landed on the Broadway musical stage for the first time ever in The Great Gatsby. The story follows eccentric and mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby, who will stop at nothing in the pursuit of the lost love of his youth, Daisy Buchanan. Through its fascinatingly nuanced characters – driven by complex inner lives, erupting with extravagance and longing – this epic tale has always been destined to sing. 






