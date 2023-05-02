Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: How to Watch Lea Michele & Myles Frost Announce the 2023 Tony Nominations

The 76th Annual Tony Awards ceremony will be held on June 11 at United Palace Theatre.

May. 02, 2023  

It's Tonys time! Later this morning, Funny Girl star, Lea Michele and 2022 Tony Award Winner Myles Frost (MJ) will announce the nominations for the 76th Annual Tony Awards. A selection of categories will be read LIVE on CBS Mornings at 8:30am ET, followed by a full announcement right here at 9am ET. Be sure to follow us throughout the day for exclusive nominee interviews, special coverage and lots more!

The Tony Awards eligibility cut-off date for the 2022-2023 season was Thursday, April 27, 2023 for all Broadway productions which met all eligibility requirements.

The 76th Annual Tony Awards, hosted by Ariana DeBose, will air live from United Palace Theatre, in New York City, on Sunday, June 11, 2023. The celebration will commence at 7:00 - 8:00 PM, ET/4:00 - 5:00 PM, PT with exclusive content streaming only on Paramount+, followed by the presentation of the American Theatre Wing's 76th Annual Tony Awards from 8:00-11:00 PM, LIVE ET/5:00 - 8:00 PM, LIVE PT on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+.

Lea Michele is an award-winning actress, singer and NY Times Best Selling author. She is best known for her role as "Rachel Berry" on Ryan Murphy's critically acclaimed, Golden Globe- and SAG Award-winning series, "Glee." In 2010, Michele was honored with an Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series and a Golden Globe nomination for Best Television Actress - Comedy. In 2012 and 2013, Michele won the TEEN CHOICE Award for Choice TV Actress: Comedy. In 2013, she also won a People's Choice Award for Best TV Comedic Actress. In September of 2022, Michele took on her dream role of Fanny Brice in the Broadway production of "Funny Girl." The performance has been met to rave reviews and the show has broken box office records. Most recently, Lea was named as one the most influential people of 2023 by TIME, on the prestigious TIME100 list.

Myles Frost received the 2022 Tony Award for Best Leading Actor in a Musical for his performance in MJ. He made history, becoming the youngest individual actor to ever win the award. Myles hails from Washington, D.C., and is a self-trained pianist, singer, songwriter, dancer, actor and music producer. Television and film credits include All In (Shane); Netflix's "Family Reunion" (seasons one and two); and NBC's "The Voice." Myles recently appeared in the BET+ biopic movie Big Fifty: The DelRhonda Hood Story as Clarence. Myles will next be seen in Ava DuVernay's feature film, Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents.





