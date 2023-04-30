Recap Tony Awards Eligibility Decisions of the 2022-23 Season

The Tony Awards Administration Committee has been meeting all year to discuss the eligibility of the 2022-23 Broadway productions all leading up to Tuesdays big announcement... the Tony nominations.

Need a recap before the nominations announcement? Below, we've rounded up all rulings from all three meetings. Apart from these specific decisions, all other eligibility rulings were consistent with opening night billing.

What is opening night billing?

Performers who are billed ABOVE the title in a show's opening night playbill are considered to be Leading Actors, and those BELOW the title are considered to be Featured Actors. In order to change that determination, productions are able to make the request to the Tony Awards Administration Committee that actors be considered in other categories. This is generally done when there are leads who just aren't billed above the show's title, or when a star is billed above the title, but is really in a featured part.

& Juliet

Lorna Courtney will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical category for her performance in & Juliet.



Soutra Gilmour and Andrzej Goulding will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Scenic Design of a Musical category for their work on & Juliet.

1776:

Crystal Lucas-Perry will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical category for her performance in 1776.

A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical:

Will Swenson will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical category for his performance in A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical.

A Christmas Carol:

A Christmas Carol will be considered eligible in the Best Play category. Jefferson Mays, Susan Lyons and Michael Arden will be considered eligible as authors for the adaptation.

Jefferson Mays will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play category for his performance in A Christmas Carol.

Dane Laffrey and Lucy Mackinnon will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Scenic Design of a Play category for their work on A Christmas Carol.

Almost Famous:

Casey Likes will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical category for his performance in Almost Famous.

Bad Cinderella:

Linedy Genao will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical category for her performance in Bad Cinderella.

Robert Brill and Finn Ross will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Scenic Design of a Musical category for their work on Bob Fosse's Dancin'.

Between Riverside and Crazy:

Stephen McKinley Henderson will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play category for his performance in Between Riverside and Crazy.

Camelot:

Aaron Sorkin will be considered eligible in the Best Book of a Musical category for his work on Lerner & Loewe's Camelot.

Andrew Burnap and Phillipa Soo will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor/Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical for their respective performances in Lerner & Loewe's Camelot.

Michael Yeargan and 59 Productions will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Scenic Design of a Musical category for their work on Lerner & Loewe's Camelot.

The Collaboration:

Paul Bettany and Jeremy Pope will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play category for their respective performances in The Collaboration.



Ben Stanton and Duncan McLean will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Lighting Design of a Play category for their work on The Collaboration.

Death of a Salesman:

Sharon D Clarke will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play category for her performance in Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman.

Fat Ham:

Marcel Spears will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play category for his performance in Fat Ham.

Into the Woods:

Gavin Creel, Joshua Henry and Phillipa Soo will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor/Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical categories for their respective performances in Into the Woods.

Kimberly Akimbo:

Victoria Clark will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical category for her performance in Kimberly Akimbo.

The Kite Runner:

Amir Arison will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play category for his performance in The Kite Runner.

KPOP:

Luna/">Luna will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical category for her performance in KPOP.



Gabriel Hainer Evansohn and Peter Nigrini will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Scenic Design of a Musical category for their work on KPOP.

Life of Pi:

Hiran Abeysekera will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading role in a Play category for his performance in Life of Pi.

Tim Hatley and Andrzej Goulding will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Scenic Design of a Play category for their work on Life of Pi.

Tim Hatley, Nick Barnes and Finn Caldwell will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Costume Design of a Play category for their work on Life of Pi.

New York, New York:

Colton Ryan and Anna Uzele will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by a Leading Actor/Actress in a Musical categories for their respective performances in New York, New York.

Ohio State Murders:

Ohio State Murders will be considered eligible in the Best Revival of a Play category. Adrienne Kennedy will be considered eligible as author.



Beowulf Boritt and Jeff Sugg will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Scenic Design of a Play category for their work on Ohio State Murders.

Parade:

Dane Laffrey and Sven Ortel will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Scenic Design of a Musical category for their work on Parade.

The Piano Lesson:

Samuel L. Jackson and Danielle Brooks will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor/Actress in a Featured Role in a Play categories for their respective performances in August Wilson's The Piano Lesson.

Pictures From Home:

Michael Yeargan and 59 Productions will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Scenic Design of a Play category for their work on Pictures From Home.

Shucked:

Caroline Innerbichler will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical category for her performance in Shucked.

Some Like it Hot:

Christian Borle, J. Harrison Ghee and Adrianna Hicks will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor/Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical categories for their respective performances in Some Like it Hot.

Summer, 1976:

Laura Linney and Jessica Hecht will each be considered eligible in the Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play category for their respective performances in Summer, 1976.

John Lee Beatty and Hana S. Kim will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Scenic Design of a Play for their work on Summer, 1976.

The Thanksgiving Play:

Riccardo Hernandez and David Bengali will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Scenic Design of a Play category for their work on The Thanksgiving Play.