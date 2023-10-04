Video: Watch & JULIET and SESAME STREET Team Up for Special Collaboration

& Juliet and Sesame Workshop have come together for a collaboration of song, friendship, and owning your own "Roar" in a brand new performance video. The fan-favorite musical’s Tony-nominated stars Lorna Courtney (Juliet) and Betsy Wolfe (Anne Hathaway) welcomed the beloved Muppets of “Sesame Street,” Elmo, Gabrielle, and Tango, on stage at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre for a memorable life lesson and a performance of “Roar,” one of the many show-stopping numbers from Grammy-winning songwriter/producer Max Martin featured in & Juliet. The collaboration supports Sesame Workshop’s multi-year commitment to providing resources and content dedicated to emotional well-being of young children and families.

Watch below!



To celebrate this collaboration, & Juliet announced today that the show will donate $1 from every ticket purchased between now and 11:59 pm on Tuesday, October 10, up to $10,000, to Sesame Workshop, in support of the organization’s educational endeavors. Additional terms apply.



About & JULIET



Nominated for 9 Tony Awards® including Best Musical, & Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn’t ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love – on her terms. Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name, all written by Max Martin and his collaborators, including “Since U Been Gone,” “Baby One More Time,” “Larger Than Life,” “That’s The Way It Is,” “Can’t Stop the Feeling,” and many more.

The full creative team for the Broadway production of & Juliet includes David West Read (Book), Max Martin & Friends (Music & Lyrics), Luke Sheppard (Direction), Jennifer Weber (Choreography), Bill Sherman (Musical Supervision, Orchestrations and Arrangements), Soutra Gilmour (Scenic Design), Paloma Young (Costume Design), Howard Hudson (Lighting Design), Gareth Owen (Sound Design), Andrzej Goulding (Video & Projection Design) and J. Jared Janas (Hair, Wig & Makeup Design) and Dominic Fallacaro (Orchestrations and Music Director). US Casting is by Stephen Kopel and Carrie Gardner, CSA. & Juliet is Executive Produced on Broadway by Eva Price.

& Juliet had its World Premiere in September 2019 at the Manchester Opera House in England, before moving to London’s West End, where it won three Olivier Awards, and 6 WhatsOnStage Awards before playing its final performance at the Shaftesbury Theatre in March 2023. The show had its North American premiere in July 2022 in Toronto, where it broke box office records and played to standing-room-only audiences, before heading to Broadway, where it again broke box office records and plays nightly to sold-out crowds. An Australian production of & Juliet premiered in February 2023 at Melbourne’s Regent Theatre and just opened at Singapore’s Sands Theatre this month. The show will also launch a North American Tour in 2024.



The Original Broadway Cast Recording of & Juliet was released in October 2022 on Atlantic Records and is available wherever streaming music is played.

& Juliet is produced on Broadway by Max Martin, Tim Headington, Theresa Steele Page, Jenny Petersson, Martin Dodd and Eva Price.



Tickets for & Juliet (starting at $79.00) are available at andjulietbroadway.com. For day-of rush tickets, TodayTix users can sign up for an alert to be notified when tickets are available to purchase. Rush tickets will be available each performance day (minus select blackout dates) at 9am, on a first-come, first-served basis on TodayTix for $39 per ticket. Standing room tickets will be $45 per ticket, and available for purchase in-person at the box office of the Sondheim Theatre the day of sold-out performances only, pending availability. Running time is 2 hours and 30 minutes, including one intermission. Though it is being performed at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre, & Juliet is not a Roundabout Theatre Company production.



About SESAME WORKSHOP

Sesame Workshop is the global impact nonprofit behind Sesame Street and so much more. For over 50 years, we have worked at the intersection of education, media, and research, creating joyful experiences that enrich minds and expand hearts, all in service of empowering each generation to build a better world. Our beloved characters, iconic shows, outreach in communities, and more bring playful early learning to families in more than 150 countries and advance our mission to help children everywhere grow smarter, stronger, and kinder.







