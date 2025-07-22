Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE WEIR at Irish Rep

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This summer Irish Rep brings back The Weir by Conor McPherson, directed by Ciarán O’Reilly. A longtime Irish Rep favorite, this marks the company’s fourth staging of The Weir, following acclaimed runs in 2013 and 2015, and a 2020 digital adaptation. The company just celebrated opening night and you can catch photos below!

In a remote country pub in Ireland, newcomer Valerie finds herself drawn into an evening of ghost stories shared by the local bachelors who gather there to drink. With the wind howling outside and a hint of tension in the air, what begins as playful blarney soon drifts into the supernatural realm when Valerie shares her own haunting tale.

The cast of The Weir includes Dan Butler as Jack, Johnny Hopkins as Brendan, John Keating as Jim, Sean Gormley as Finbar, and Sarah Street as Valerie.