Review Roundup: Conor McPherson's THE WEIR Returns to Irish Rep

This summer Irish Rep brings back The Weir by Conor McPherson, directed by Ciarán O’Reilly. A longtime Irish Rep favorite, this marks the company’s fourth staging of The Weir, following acclaimed runs in 2013 and 2015, and a 2020 digital adaptation. Read reviews for the production.

In a remote country pub in Ireland, newcomer Valerie finds herself drawn into an evening of ghost stories shared by the local bachelors who gather there to drink. With the wind howling outside and a hint of tension in the air, what begins as playful blarney soon drifts into the supernatural realm when Valerie shares her own haunting tale.

The cast of The Weir includes Dan Butler as Jack, Johnny Hopkins as Brendan, John Keating as Jim, Sean Gormley as Finbar, and Sarah Street as Valerie.

Charles Isherwood, The Wall Street Journal: Although ‘The Weir’ is nominally a play focused on tales from the crypt, it’s more broadly and movingly a study in loneliness: how it grows upon you, how it can be soothed by the company of even casual friends and acquaintances met by chance, and how it can and probably will sidle into the lives of just about everyone at some point.

Michael Sommers, New York Stage Review: Amidst this persuasive environment, a superb company of five actors delivers believably natural performances as their characters talk of supernatural matters and issues relating to existence in a lonely place. Sparked by Dan Butler, whose character’s peppery manner conceals inner regret, the ensemble brings to life an exceptional play handsomely staged in a nice 148-seat theater, and that’s about as solid an Off Broadway experience as anyone can wish for this summer.

David Finkle, New York Stage Review: The effect of these sequences is an audience-gripping silence... a silence that threatens to halt breathing, a silence during which not even a single cough breaks through, a silence worth the admission price.

Thom Geier, Culture Sauce: Ever since its 1997 debut in London (followed by a successful Broadway run two years later), Conor McPherson’s intimate drama The Weir has been hailed as a modern masterpiece. And rightly so. The play, now getting a pitch-perfect revival at the Irish Repertory Theatre under Ciarán O’Reilly’s direction, celebrates the elemental pleasures of storytelling.

Marc Miller, Talkin' Broadway: They're likable characters, they tell beguiling spooky little yarns. But what large truths are being revealed, what is there beyond a pleasant slice-of-life nod to the traditions of Irish storytelling? In those elements, it lacks weirwithal.