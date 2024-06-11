Video: Highlights From TITANIC at New York City Center Encores!

Titanic will run June 11-23 at New York City Center.

By: Jun. 11, 2024
 Video: Highlights From TITANIC at New York City Center Encores!
Titanic is being presented at New York City Center Encores! this month. 

Get a first look at footage below!

Titanic features music and lyrics by Maury Yeston and book by Peter Stone. Titanic is based on the true story of the RMS Titanic, the "unsinkable" ship that tragically sank on its maiden voyage in 1912. The show follows the passengers and crew aboard the ship. The production originally opened on Broadway on April 23, 1997 and ran for 804 performances. It won five Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

The complete cast for Encores! Titanic is Ashley Blanchet (Kate Mullins), Adam Chanler-Berat (First Officer Murdoch), Chuck Cooper (Captain E.J. Smith), Eddie Cooper (Henry Etches), Lilli Cooper (Kate Murphey), Andrew Durand (Jim Farrell), Drew Gehling (Edgar Beane), Alex Joseph Grayson (Harold Bride), Ramin Karimloo (Frederick Barrett), Emilie Kouatchou (Caroline Neville), Judy Kuhn (Ida Straus), Jose Llana (Thomas Andrews), Bonnie Milligan (Alice Beane), Ari Notartomaso (Bellboy), Nathan Salstone (Fredrick Fleet), A.J. Shively (Charles Clarke), Brandon Uranowtiz (J. Bruce Ismay), Samantha Williams (Kate McGowan), and Chip Zien (Isador Straus). With Colin AndersonDaniel BeemanBrandon ContrerasAli EwoldtLeslie Donna FlesnerEvan HarringtonLeah HorowitzAmy JustmanMichael MaliakelTimothy McDevittGrace MorganKent OvershownLindsay RobertsMatthew Scott, and Daniel Torres





