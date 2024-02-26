Video: Watch Deborah Cox Perform 'Believe In Yourself' From THE WIZ on THE TALK

As The Wiz lands in Los Angeles prior to its Broadway run, Deborah Cox appeared on The Talk to perform "Believe in Yourself" from the hit musical.

Cox plays Glinda the Good Witch in the 13-city tour of The Wiz, before opening the show on Broadway. Check out the full lineup of tour dates here.

The "Nobody's Supposed to be Here" singer also sat down with Wayne Brady and the hosts of the show to discuss the production.

Cox previously performed the song on Tamron Hall's Halloween episode. Watch the cast perform "Ease On Down the Road" here and Nichelle Lewis perform “Wonder Wonder Why” here.

Joining Cox in the production is Nichelle Lewis as Dorothy, Melody A. Betts as Aunt Em and Evillene, Kyle Ramar Freeman as the Lion, Phillip Johnson Richardson as the Tinman, and Avery Wilson as the Scarecrow. Alan Mingo Jr. stars as The Wiz in select cities of the national tour, with Wayne Brady playing the role in California and on Broadway.

The Wiz ensemble includes Maya Bowles, Shayla Alayre Caldwell, Jay Copeland, Allyson Kaye Daniel, Judith Franklin, Michael Samarie George, Collin Heyward, Amber Jackson, Olivia Jackson, Christina Jones, Polanco Jones, Kolby Kindle, Mariah Lyttle, Kareem Marsh, Anthony Murphy, Cristina Rae, Matthew Sims Jr, Avilon Trust Tate, Keenan D. Washington, and Timothy Wilson.

Featuring a book by William F. Brown and a Tony Award-winning score by Charlie Smalls (and others), director Schele Williams (The Notebook, revival of Disney’s Aida), award-winning choreographer JaQuel Knight (Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies,” Black is King), additional material by Tony-nominated and Emmy-nominated writer and TV host Amber Ruffin (“Late Night With Seth Meyers”), Joseph Joubert (music supervision, orchestrations, & music arrangements), and Allen René Louis (vocal arrangements, music arrangements), are conjuring up an Oz unlike anything ever seen before.

Watch their interview here:

Watch the performance here: