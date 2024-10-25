Video: WICKED Movie Partners with Roblox for New Game Experience

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The land of Oz has come to Roblox! Users of the popular online game can now explore the world of Wicked, through a new official partnership with the upcoming film.

In the new promo for the game, several fan-favorite Wicked characters can be seen in Roblox form, including Glinda, Elphaba, and Madame Morrible along with the Shiz University campus, where the Roblox game will take place. Joining will allow users to attend classes, earn Aura Points, get free UGC (user-generated content), and reserve a Shiz dorm room.

The new Roblox RP is available now. Take a look at the new trailer and learn more about how you can play HERE.

About WICKED

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda. Joining them is Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard.

Marissa Bode will portray Nessarose, Elphaba's younger sister. The cast of characters also includes Pfannee and ShenShen, two conniving compatriots of Glinda played by Emmy nominee Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) and Bronwyn James (Harlots), and a new character created for the film, Miss Coddle, played by Tony nominee Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman). Aaron Teoh joins as Avaric with Michael Carmichael as Nikidik. Emmy-Winner Peter Dinklage is set to play Dr. Dillamond in the film.

Part One of the film will be released on November 22, 2024, with the second part hitting theaters on November 26, 2025. Pre-save the official soundtrack here. Also, be sure to check out BroadwayWorld's comprehensive guide to the Wicked movie!