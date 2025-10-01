Video: WICKED: FOR GOOD Teaser Offers Closer Look at Glinda and Elphaba’s Duel

Click Here for More on WICKED Film

We're obsessulated! Following the final trailer for Wicked: For Good last week, Universal has debuted another 30-second teaser, featuring some brand new footage.

In the video, viewers can get a longer snippet of Glinda singing from "Thank Goodness," along with a closer look at the duel between Glinda and Elphaba. Other highlights include Glinda saying goodbye to Dorothy as she begins her journey on the Yellow Brick Road, and a moment where Glinda imitates Elphaba's infamous cackle.

Last week's trailer offered a first preview of Cynthia Erivo's "No Good Deed," Ariana Grande's "Thank Goodness," and "As Long As Your Mine." First footage of Nessarose in "The Wicked Witch of the East" and Ethan Slater as the Tin Man is also included. Check out our in-depth trailer breakdown here.

It was previously confirmed that the movie (and soundtrack) will feature new music. Stephen Schwartz has written two brand-new songs for the film: “No Place Like Home” performed by Cynthia Erivo's Elphaba, and “The Girl In The Bubble” performed by Ariana Grande as Glinda. Other new material includes an expanded opening and a new version of "Wonderful," now featuring the character of Glinda. Rated PG, the movie has a running time of 2 hours and 18 minutes. Find out how that compares to the stage show and Wicked: Part One here.

Wicked: For Good will arrive in theaters on November 21, 2025, and stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose.

Part 1 of the Wicked movie received 10 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, with Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande nominated for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress, respectively. The film won 2 awards at the ceremony: Best Costume Design and Best Production Design.