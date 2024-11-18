Video: Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo Describe WICKED in TONIGHT SHOW Song

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Last night, The Tonight Show debuted a song performed by Wicked's Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, and Jeff Goldblum. The catchy beat neatly sets up the premise of the new film, which follows Grande's Glinda and Erivo's Elphaba as they attend school at Shiz University before their journey to meet The Wizard (Goldblum).

Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz, stars Erivo as Elphaba who is misunderstood because of her unusual green skin and has yet to discover her true power. Grande plays Glinda, a popular young woman, gilded by privilege and ambition, who has yet to discover her true heart.

The two meet as students at Shiz University in the fantastical Land of Oz and forge an unlikely but profound friendship. After encountering The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads, and their lives take very different paths.

The Wicked film adaptation also stars Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part will be released on November 22, 2024, with Part Two hitting theaters on November 21, 2025.