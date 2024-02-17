Video: 'Theater' Featured as Final Jeopardy Category

Last night's final Jeopardy! was "Theater."

The answer given to the contestants was: "A 1955 play review noted 'restless delta folk' & 'lives as uncomfortable and insecure as the proverbial' this title."

Watch the clip below to see if you answer each clue correctly!

Recently, Jeopardy has featured a 'Broadway Play' category, "Songs In Musicals" category, Idina Menzel category, a Tony-Winning Musicals category, a "Broadway is Back" category, a Broadway Musicals category, a Shakespeare's Women category, and a Stephen Sondheim category.

JEOPARDY!, America's Favorite Quiz Show, is in its 38th season in syndication. With a weekly audience of 23 million viewers, JEOPARDY! is the top-rated quiz show on television, and has received numerous awards and honors, including the 2019 Emmy for Outstanding Game Show Host.

Watch the clip here: