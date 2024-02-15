Video: 'Broadway Plays' Featured as Final JEOPARDY! Category

Last night's final Jeopardy! was "Broadway Plays."

The given to the contestants was: "Rita Moreno and Sally Struthers were the first to star in the female version of this comedy, their characters becoming Olive and Florence."

Watch the clip below to see if you answer each clue correctly!

Recently, Jeopardy has featured a "Songs In Musicals" category, Idina Menzel category, a Tony-Winning Musicals category, a "Broadway is Back" category, a Broadway Musicals category, a Shakespeare's Women category, and a Stephen Sondheim category.

