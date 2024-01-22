Video: The Cast of Final Sondheim Musical HERE WE ARE Take Final Bows Off-Broadway

The world premiere production of Here We Are, the new musical from David Ives and Stephen Sondheim, played its final performance at The Shed’s Griffin Theater (545 W 30th St) on Sunday, January 21st.

The show posted a new video, featuring the cast's final curtain call. Check out the video below!

As previously announced, Here We Are will release a cast recording this spring. The album was recorded earlier this month at Power Station at BerkleeNYC and will be released by Concord Theatricals Recordings.

Check out photos from Here We Are here and read the reviews here!

About Here We Are

Here We Are is directed by two-time Tony Award winner Joe Mantello, and features Francois Battiste, Tracie Bennett, Bobby Cannavale, Micaela Diamond, Amber Gray, Jin Ha, Rachel Bay Jones, Denis O’Hare, Steven Pasquale, David Hyde Pierce, and Jeremy Shamos.

The understudies for Here We Are are Adante Carter, Lindsay Nicole Chambers, Bradley Dean, Mehry Eslaminia, Adam Harrington, and Bligh Voth.

The musical features a book by Tony Award nominee David Ives, music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, and is inspired by two films, The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie and The Exterminating Angel, by Luis Buñuel.

Here We Are includes choreography by Sam Pinkleton, set design and costume design by David Zinn, lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Tom Gibbons, orchestrations by Jonathan Tunick, music supervision and additional arrangements by Alexander Gemignani, hair design by Robert Pickens and Katie Gell, and casting by The Telsey Office.

Here We Are is co-presented by The Shed (Artistic Director Alex Poots, President and COO Maryann Jordan, and Chief Executive Producer Madani Younis).

Oscar Arce serves as Associate Producer.