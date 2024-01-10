Video: Final Stephen Sondheim Musical HERE WE ARE to Release Cast Recording This Spring

The world premiere production of Here We Are, the new musical from David Ives and Stephen Sondheim, will release an original cast recording. The album was recorded earlier this week at Power Station at BerkleeNYC and will be released by Concord Theatricals Recordings in spring 2024. The production is currently playing at The Shed’s Griffin Theater (545 W 30thSt) through Sunday, January 21st.

Watch a video from the cast recording session below!

The album is produced by Sean Patrick Flahaven and Bill Rosenfield. Flahaven, who is Chief Theatricals Executive for Concord, worked with Sondheim for 25 years in various musical capacities, including on over a dozen albums, and won a GRAMMY Award® for producing the 2022 Broadway revival cast recording of Into the Woods. Rosenfield is responsible for, among others, the original recordings of Sondheim’s Assassins and Putting It Together, as well as over 60 other original cast recordings.

“I am deeply honored to collaborate with David, Joe, Alex, Jonathan, Bill, and the show producers to bring the original cast recording of this landmark musical to listeners worldwide,” said Flahaven. “Steve was a friend, colleague, and mentor to many of us, and this album will continue to remind everyone why he was our finest theatre composer-lyricist.”

Now playing through January 21, Here We Are is directed by two-time Tony Award winner Joe Mantello, and features Francois Battiste, Tracie Bennett, Bobby Cannavale, Micaela Diamond, Amber Gray, Jin Ha, Rachel Bay Jones, Denis O’Hare, Steven Pasquale, David Hyde Pierce, and Jeremy Shamos.

The understudies for Here We Are are Adante Carter, Lindsay Nicole Chambers, Bradley Dean, Mehry Eslaminia, Adam Harrington, and Bligh Voth.

The musical features a book by Tony Award nominee David Ives, music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, and is inspired by two films, The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie and The Exterminating Angel, by Luis Buñuel.

Here We Are includes choreography by Sam Pinkleton, set design and costume design by David Zinn, lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Tom Gibbons, orchestrations by Jonathan Tunick, music supervision and additional arrangements by Alexander Gemignani, hair design by Robert Pickens and Katie Gell, and casting by The Telsey Office.

Here We Are is co-presented by The Shed (Artistic Director Alex Poots, President and COO Maryann Jordan, and Chief Executive Producer Madani Younis).

Oscar Arce serves as Associate Producer.

Recent albums released by Concord Theatricals Recordings include the GRAMMY Award®-winning Into The Woods, starring Sara Bareilles, and the GRAMMY®-nominated, Tony Award-winning hit, Some Like It Hot (Original Broadway Cast Recording) by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman; as well as the GRAMMY®-nominated Mr. Saturday Night, starring Billy Crystal;Jaime Lozano & The Familia’s Songs By An Immigrant Vol. 2; Shaina Taub’s As You Like It (Original Public Works Cast Recording) and Antonio Banderas and Teatro del Soho CaixaBank’s Spanish-language cast albums of Company, A Chorus Line, and Godspell. Additional recordings include the GRAMMY®-nominated cast albums of Come From Away, Amélie (Original London Cast Recording) and the 2018 revival of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel, in addition to The Big Time, starring Santino Fontana and Debbie Gravitte; The Visitor, starring David Hyde Pierce; DRAG: The Musical (The Studio Recording); and Jason Robert Brown’s Coming From Inside The House, featuring Ariana Grande and Shoshana Bean.